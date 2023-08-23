CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During those first few years of parenthood, a well-made stroller can make life a whole lot easier. A good stroller can comfortably cart around your little one and help protect them from the elements. It can store snacks, toys and other essentials. And most importantly, it should be easy to setup and take down. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best strollers for babies and toddlers in 2023. A one-size-fits-all stroller doesn't really exist. Instead, the best stroller for you depends on your needs, wants and lifestyle. All of the strollers we've selected have at least a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Strollers range dramatically in price, starting at around $30 for a no-frills umbrella stroller, and going up into the thousands for feature-heavy models with solid suspension systems for a smoother ride.

If you plan on taking your stroller in and out of the trunk of a car, consider a stroller that easily folds up and doesn't weigh a ton. Frequent fliers should look for a lightweight, compact umbrella stroller. Those who plan on hauling around more than one kid should invest in a full-size convertible stroller with double seats and options to add standing boards, car seats and bassinets. Outdoorsy, athletic parents might think about investing in a jogging stroller that offers big, rugged wheels for off-road running.

The best strollers in 2023

Your friends at CBS Essentials sifted through many options to find the best strollers for you and your baby. These top-rated strollers (per user reviews on Amazon and elsewhere) will work for a variety of needs, budgets and styles.

Baby Jogger

The Baby Jogger City Mini G2 stroller boasts three all-terrain rubber wheels designed to glide over everything from cobblestones to dirt roads. Parents love the oversize sunshade to protect babies and kids from sun and rain. It even has a peekaboo window. Find storage in this stroller's seatback and under-seat basket.

Despite the stroller's heavier-than-average weight (22 pounds), its one-handed fold system makes it easy to transport.

The Baby Jogger City Mini G2 has a weight capacity of 65 pounds. You can also buy it as a travel system, including an infant car seat. Choose from two colors.

Pros: This jogger stroller has all-terrain wheels and a shade that protects from both sun and rain.

Con: This stroller is heavier than average, but you can easily fold it using only one hand.

Mockingbird

There's a lot to love about the Mockingbird, a stroller that looks much more expensive than it is. It features a UPF 50+-rated all-weather canopy, as well as go-anywhere wheels, dual-frame and seat suspension, a rotating handlebar and a one-step foot brake. There's also an option to customize finish, colors and patterns.

Best of all, the Mockingbird is modular. There are more than 18 arrangements for this stroller, including front-facing and parent-facing modes. Plus, it has a two-seat capacity (45 pounds per seat) when you buy the optional 2nd Seat Kit ($145).

In 2022, Mockingbird said goodbye to their Carriage attachment and added the Mockingbird Bassinet and Bassinet Stand. Use the bassinet in the stroller, clicking it right into the frame in place of the toddler seat, and then place it atop the stand for overnight sleep.

Pros: This stroller's look can be customized to your liking and it can be turned into a two-seat stroller with an additional kit.

Con: It's on the pricier side, especially if you invest in the attachments.

Mockingbird single-to-double stroller, $450

Mockingbird bassinet and stand, $230

Bebee

Good-looking and affordable, this 16-pound stroller features a one-hand MagicFold feature, car seat adapter, XXL canopy (with a peek window) and lots of storage space. Its fabric protects against UV-A and UV-B rays. This stroller comes with a travel bag.

The Bēbee Lightweight stroller is safe for babies that are six months old or older, until they weigh 50 pounds.

"My child has had long naps on this thanks to the extended canopy and reclining option [that] almost [goes] flat," a reviewer says.

Find this stroller in nine colors.

Pros: This stroller is lightweight and more affordable.

Con: You can only use this once your baby is six months or older.

Summer Infant

Weighing just 14 pounds, the Summer 3Dlite+ strikes the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. It features a multi-position, one-handed recline, a cup holder, a cell phone holder, a carry strap, plus enough storage to make most parents happy. It also boasts an oversize canopy with a peekaboo window.

Note that this stroller is not car seat compatible.

"The stroller is nice and tall so you don't feel like you're bending down just to push it," an Amazon reviewer says. "I love that it reclines almost all the way down for when my baby needed a nap."

This 4.7-star-rated stroller supports weights up to 50 pounds. Find it in five colors. It's currently on sale.

Pros: This stroller is super lightweight and has plenty of storage options.

Con: This stroller is not car seat compatible.

Looking for something even lighter and more affordable? Then check out the Summer Infant 3D Mini, which weighs just 11 pounds (but can support weights up to 45 pounds).

