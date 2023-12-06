The best luggage deals you can get before your Christmas travel

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The holiday season is here, which for many of us means traveling to see family for Hanukkah or Christmas. Now is the perfect time to refresh your luggage for your upcoming winter travels, as many retailers and luggage brands are offering major holiday deals.

We've scoured all the biggest luggage retailers to find the best deals on carry-ons, backpacks, checked bags, roller bags and travel accessories. We've found amazing deals on Samsonite, Away, Calpak luggage and more that you can shop now.

Don't go into the new season with old, broken luggage -- you'll need sturdy, attractive luggage for your upcoming winter travel. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found hard-shell and soft-sided luggage options that work for Christmas stays, New Year's getaways, weekend road trips and so much more.

The best holiday luggage and travel bag deals to shop now

Find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Away and more.

Sunbee 3-piece hardshell luggage set with TSA locks: $130 (43% off)

Prepare for your holiday travels with this incredible three-piece luggage deal at Walmart. This set includes 20-inch carry on luggage, plus 24- and 28-inch checked suitcases.

Regularly $300, you can pick up this set up for $130 at Walmart. But hurry -- several colorways have already sold out.

Why we like this Sunbee three-piece luggage set:

The set features TSA-approved locks

The under-$100 price point is tough to beat.

The 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels makes walking through the airport a breeze.



Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $66 (53% off)



The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 53% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $66.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Samsonite Winfield 2 28-inch carry-on: $106 (47% off)



With more than 20,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under 7 pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up."

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 47% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Price varies by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in:

It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase.

It comes with a 10-year warranty.

It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.

Samsonite Centric expandable carry-on spinner: $120 (37% off)

This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the US a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside."

The popular suitcase is currently marked down from $190 to $120.

Why we like the Samsonite Centric carry-on:

It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your suitcase looking new.



The carry-on can expand for added space if you pick up some extra items during your trip.



It comes in seven color options.



Calpak starter bundle: $299 (45% off)

You can score the Calpak travel eight-piece starter bundle with everything that you need for your next trip, for 45% off. The starter bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes, two pouches and a luggage tag. It comes in five colors -- though one color option has already sold out, so you may want to move fast on this deal.

"I bought this bundle for an upcoming trip to Europe. These suitcases are sleek looking, yet lightweight, and the fact that it comes with packing cubes make it a great purchase," a customer on Calpak's website says.

Get it for $299 (regularly $545).

Why we like the Calpak starter bundle:

It comes with everything you need for travel.

You can choose from three colors.

The suitcases can expand up to two inches.

Travelpro Platinum Elite: $296 (20% off)



Travelpro, beloved by travelers and airline crews worldwide, crafts durable, lightweight luggage with patented PrecisionGlide tech for seamless mobility. The Platinum Elite carry-on, featuring stain-resistant fabric and leather accents, offers a great value for the price. It features an expansion zipper for extra space, an internal tie-down system and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket.

"The bag materials are thick, the sewing is on-point with no stitching problems, and of course, the magnetic wheels spin effortlessly and track straight when rolling (huge benefit over other luggage without wheel tracking)," an Amazon reviewer says.

The bag typically has a list price of $370, but it's on sale for $296 on Amazon right now.

Why we like the Travelpro Platinum Elite:

Travelpro offers a lifetime warranty.

The TSA-approved lock keeps your belongings secure.

Reviewers praise the bag's durability.

Away The Carry-On: $236 (20% off)

The Carry-On from Away features a removable, TSA-approved USB charger. The lightweight polycarbonate bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, water-resistant garment bags and two interior compartments -- one designed for shoes and toiletries and the other clothes. The carry-on holds three-to-five days worth of clothing. If you don't like it, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

"This bag is the perfect size for up to a weeklong trip. The compression panel helps me squeeze in a little extra while holding everything in place. Every detail feels intentional. It's nicely constructed and I know I'll be traveling with it for years to come," an Away customer says.

Right now, you can get the carry-on for 20% off in the gloss color Wave.

Why we love Away's The Carry-On:

The included, removable charger ensures you'll be able to recharge your phone on the go, even when you can't find an outlet.

The compression panel can help you fit more clothing into this suitcase when packing.



It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Away The Everywhere Bag: $156 (20% off)

With a padded laptop pocket, detachable key clip, pockets sized for water bottles, other gadgets and accessories and a detachable padded strap, Away's The Everywhere Bag makes the perfect -- and ridiculously chic -- travel companion. Your loved one can slip it over the handle of a suitcase while wheeling it around the airport.

One Away reviewer says: "I love my Everywhere bag. I recently travelled with it on a domestic flight and it was so convenient to place the bag under the seat. The best part of the bag is the zippers that go down to the lower portion of the bag, which when opened, gives easy access and visibility to all the contents."

Get 'The Everywhere Bag' on sale now in Garnet for $156 (regularly $195).

Why we like the Away The Everywhere Bag:

It offers ample storage for travel, work or the gym.



It looks great.

They already have the luggage. This is what's next.

The bag comes with a trolley sleeve that can fit around your luggage handle for easy transport.



More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

