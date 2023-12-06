This $49 blowout brush deal gives Dyson Air Wrap quality without the price
Ever since the Dyson Air Wrap came on the market, we've been fascinated with the high-tech blow dryer brush that promises salon-worthy hair without all the heat damage. We've been beguiled by the promise of beach waves without having to pay beach house prices. Yet we've never pressed add to cart on our very own, scared off by the steep Dyson Air Wrap pricing, even when on sale.
Thankfully, we found a terrific holiday deal on a top-quality blowout brush that won't break the bank (or your hair's ends). There's even a holiday deal on the Dyson Air Wrap itself, now $499 at Dyson, reduced from $599. See, Christmas isn't just for kids.
Sutra Beauty 3" Professional Blowout Brush
An easy, all-in-one dryer and styling tool, the Sutra Beauty Professional 3-inch Blowout Brush reduces drying time and helps promote healthy hair. Utilizing tourmaline technology, this blowout brush features mixed bristles on an oval shaped brush to help detangle, smooth and volumize, ensuring frizz-free and shiny hair.
This blowout brush features a tangle less cord and a 360-degree oval design that takes the effort out of styling your hair at home. Expect soft, silky hair without the hassle or expense of getting a salon blowout.
Now on sale at Walmart, the Sutra blowout brush is $49, reduced from $67.
