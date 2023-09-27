Kick off your fall baking with a sweet deal on a GE stand mixer: Save 50% off with Amazon Prime

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall is here, and that means it's time to whip out your stand mixer and start baking all of your delicious fall favorites. If you've been dreaming of apple pies, pumpkin bread, maple cookies and more fall flavors, you'll need the right mixer to help you kick off the season. Fortunately, Amazon has a top-rated option on sale right now for 50% off, though you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals.

If you're not a Prime Member yet, you can sign up for a free trial now to take advantage of this sweet deal, along with all of the other hot deals that will be unveiled during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

This tilt-head electric stand mixer features a powerful 350-watt motor and a die-cast metal design. It comes with seven pre-set mixing speed settings and a 5.3-quart stainless-steel bowl. The mixers also includes four accessories: a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a wire whisk and a pouring shield.

"This mixer does it all and looks great sitting on my counter. [I] absolutely love it," one Amazon reviewer says. "This mixer is not loud at all and is very powerful. So far the accessories that came with it are great. If I'd only known how awesome mixing could be, I'd have gotten this years ago."

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get this stand mixer for just $149 (regularly $299). Remember, this deal is exclusive to Prime members. If you want a GE stand mixer for 50% off, you'll have to join Amazon Prime.

What we like about the GE tilt-head electric stand mixer:

Reviewers report that it is easy to clean.

It has a spacious 5.3-quart bowl and can mix dough for up to nine batches of cookies at once.

It uses a 59-point mixing cycle to reach all sides of the bowl and thoroughly mix ingredients.

More of the best stand mixers in 2023

Check out more great stand mixer options, many of which are on sale now.

Cooking technology expert Chef Andrew Forlines recommends this KitchenAid model for beginners. "Smaller sizer and tilt head make this an approachable starting point," Forlines says. "The tilting head makes adding ingredients into the bowl and changing attachments easier."

This device comes with a flat beater, a dough hook and a 6-wire whip. It is compatible with most KitchenAid stand mixer attachments.

It's $289 at Amazon, regularly $330.

Why we like this stand mixer:

It's great for beginners.

Its tilting head makes adding ingredients and changing attachments a breeze.

How beautiful is this stand mixer from Drew Barrymore's home line? The 5.3-quart bowl can mix up to nine dozen cookies with its powerful 300-watt mixing system. It features 12 speeds and comes with a coated metal flat beater, a dough hook, a stainless-steel wire balloon whisk and a splash shield.

Another beautiful thing about this 4.4-star-rated stand mixer? The price. It's on sale for $99, regularly $130.

Choose from seven colors.

Why we like this stand mixer:

It's a great budget-friendly option.

It has a powerful motor.

It comes with a whole bunch of attachments.

This stand mixer can hold 6.5 quarts. It features six speeds and a pulse function. The Aucma stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories: whisk, dough hook, mixing beater.

This kitchen gadget is available in 10 colors.

"Move over KitchenAid," an Amazon customer who purchased the Aucma device says. "This mixer is awesome! I have made everything from whipped cream to bread dough and it works superbly. Motor is powerful and doesn't lag at all, even with the stiffest dough that I throw at it. I even have a recipe where I knead a dough on medium-high speed for 15 mins, and it does not lag nor does it overheat."

Be sure to add the $20 coupon for extra off this already on-sale item.

Why we like this stand mixer:

It can hold up to 6.5 quarts.

It comes in many colors and has a cute retro vibe.

A stand mixer for under $50? It exists, and in fun colors, too.

The retro-look Dash stand mixer offers six speeds and has a three-quart mixing bowl. It comes with dough hooks and mixer beaters.

Find this charming stand mixer in six colors. It stands at only 10.4 inches tall.

What we like about this stand mixer:

This budget-friendly stand mixer is ideal for smaller spaces.



It weighs less than five pounds, making it easier to transport around the kitchen than many other stand mixers.



