The best Amazon deals on small kitchen appliances: Save on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig coffee makers and more

Amazon has a ton of small kitchen appliances on sale now. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen gadgets or buy a housewarming or hostess gift without blowing your budget. Whatever you're looking for, Amazon has tons of major deals on must-have small kitchen appliances this fall.

The CBS Essentials shopping experts have scoured Amazon for deals and rounded up top-rated, discounted stand mixers, air fryers, coffee makers and so much more. These items all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. No matter if you're upgrading to a better Keurig or gifting someone you love a new KitchenAid stand mixer, we've found the best Amazon deals on small kitchen appliances for you.

The best Amazon deals on small kitchen appliances

Right now, Amazon is offering deals on just about everything for your kitchen. Shop deals on stand mixers, Keurig coffee makers, air fryers and more.

Amazon

The Ninja mini air fryer has a two-quart capacity and a quick timer setting. It can air fry snacks or small meals at 400 degrees and offers easy cleanup with a nonstick cooking basket. It's a great basic air fryer for kitchens with limited counter space, including dorms or small apartments.

"I wish more products were designed like the Ninja mini air fryer; total simplicity of function," an Amazon reviewer says. "The unit runs at 400 degrees all the time. It has a basket that is perfect for a one person household. The food comes out beautifully browned and juicy. I'm totally satisfied."

The compact air fryer typically retails for $80, but you can currently get it for just $40 on Amazon.

What we like about the Ninja mini air fryer:

It features a nonstick cooking basket and crisper plate for easy cleaning.

The air fryer includes a quick-set timer.

The Ninja mini air fryer is great for kitchens with limited counter space.

Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Next allows you to brew single serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three different cup sizes and offer an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

"I found myself spending close to $35 per week on coffee at Starbucks. Not anymore," one Amazon reviewer writes. "The Nespresso machine generates a beautiful thick espresso by centrifugal force which gives the end result a nice layer of crema. Totally worth the money to get the milk frothed as well for a nice latte or cappuccino."

The bestselling espresso machine typically retails for $209 on Amazon, but right now it's marked down to $147.

Why we like the Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker:

The espresso machine is only 5.5 inches wide, making it a compact option that is good for small spaces.

It offers six cup size options.

It comes with a 37-ounce water reservoir so that you can make several cups without having to add more water.

Amazon

This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, making it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touch points ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 3,800 reviews.

"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," one Amazon reviewer shares.

Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. It's currently on sale for $300 (regularly $380).

Why we like the KitchenAid Mini Plus stand mixer:

It has a tilt-head that makes it easy to add ingredients.

It comes in nine different color options.

It's lightweight and compact for easy storage when not in use.

Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family. The 4.7-star-rated device has a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool summer nights.

"I'm so pleased with this Keurig. [It was] so easy to set up and use. I love the iced coffee feature [and] how it gives different cup sizes also. Definitely worth the money," one verified purchaser on Amazon says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

It offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

Amazon

The Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker allows you to use single-serve K-cups or brew a larger serving with ground coffee. The coffee maker features a 60-ounce water reservoir, so you don't need to refill in between every brew. There is also a pause feature that allows you to stop the machine for 20 seconds while brewing a pot of coffee so that you can pour yourself a fresh cup right away. It's rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

"I am absolutely thrilled with the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker. This versatile machine has revolutionized my morning coffee routine and has become an indispensable part of my kitchen," one verified Amazon purchaser says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker:

You can use K-cups to make individual cups of coffee or demand, or brew larger pots with grounds.

The auto-brew setting allows you to schedule a brew up to 24 hours in advance, so hot coffee is waiting for you when you wake up.

The adjustable multi-position water reservoir can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer.

Cosori via Amazon

The bestselling five-quart Cosori air fryer features nine cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. It can reach temperatures of up to 450 degrees. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'max crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," one Amazon customer says.

Apply the $15 coupon to save even more on the already discounted kitchen gadget.

Why we like the Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE:

This air fryer can get really hot, really quickly.

It offers nine versatile functions.

Its basket is dishwasher safe.

