Amazon has a must-see Blink home security deal for Prime members: Save 64% now

Blink via Amazon

The holiday season is approaching, and that means porch pirates will be prowling around for your packages. You don't want any of your great Black Friday finds or carefully thought out gifts to get taken. While installing a camera system and video doorbell won't deter all thieves, it may help.

Right now, Amazon is offering a huge discount on a Blink video doorbells and outdoor camera system exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The bundle comes with two wireless outdoor cameras and a video doorbell so you can always get a clear view of what's going on outside your home.

This Prime exclusive deal is only for Amazon Prime Members. If you're not a Prime Member yet, you can sign up for a free trial now to take advantage of this unbeatable deal, along with all of the other hot deals that will be unveiled during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Amazon

This on-sale bundle comes with one Blink video doorbell and two Blink outdoor camera. The Blink video doorbell lets you answer your door from your smartphone. It features day and infrared night video and two-way audio. The Blink video doorbell can be connected to your doorbell's wiring system or installed wire-free.

The Blink Outdoor camera is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It's battery operated, with a two-year battery life.

"I'm extremely happy with the cameras and the app. [The] video detail is great," says one Amazon purchaser who owns the Blink Outdoor camera "The app is versatile and allows for different motion detection settings per camera. Setup and installation were a breeze, both from a technical and physical standpoint."

Why we like the Blink video doorbell and outdoor camera system:

The cameras offers infrared night vision for a clear view, even when it's dark out.

The system is designed to withstand harsh winter weather, including rain.

The cameras are wireless and have a two-year battery life.

The video doorbell features two-way audio and HD video.

You can get motion and chime alerts when someone is at your door.

Expand your home security setup with this invite-only Blink outdoor camera deal

Want to expand your new home security setup? Amazon will be heavily discounting a Blink outdoor camera three-pack for 60% off during its October Prime Day sale, coming Oct. 10-11. There's a catch, though: This is an invite only deal. So if you want in, you'll need to request an invite for the three-camera Blink system from Amazon now.

