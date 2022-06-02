Best electric toothbrush deals, Waterpik deals and oral care deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Upgrade to an electric toothbrush to likely save cash at the dentist long-term. Getty Images

The best way to take care of your smile is by brushing and flossing every single day. But experts say it's important to choose the right tools when it's time to brush and floss. Specifically, data shows that electric toothbrush users have healthier gums and less tooth decay than people who use manual toothbrushes.

Having trouble telling all the similar-looking electric toothbrushes apart, and deciding what's the best electric toothbrush for you? That's where Essentials comes in to help.

We found the best electric toothbrushes you can buy right now from top-rated brands such as Philips Sonicare, Oral-B and more; each is already on sale on Amazon ahead of Prime Day. These highly rated toothbrushes include top-of-the-line functions that will make your dentist smile. We're talking Bluetooth functionality (so your toothbrush can tell you what you're doing wrong), sensors to protect your gums and sonic vibrations. There's even a toothbrush that flosses while it cleans.

The best electric toothbrushes according to reviewers

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750

Amazon

This top-of-the-line electric toothbrush by Philips connects to the Sonicare app so you can track and get real-time feedback on your tooth-brushing habits. The Sonicare DiamondClean 9750 features three intensity levels, four smart brush head types and five modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health and TongueCare. The brush also comes with a charging travel case, brush-head holder and a premium charging glass.

The Sonicare DiamondClean 9750 is available in two colors: The rose gold model is currently on sale at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750, $300 (reduced from $330)

Philips One by Sonicare toothbrush

Philips Sonicare via Amazon

An Amazon customer who purchased the Philips One by Sonicare called the rechargeable toothbrush a "nice, affordable alternative to some of the more expensive electric toothbrushes out there."

"It is lightweight, and super easy to use," the reviewer said. "It has a built-in timer, which helped make me more conscious of brushing my teeth for the recommended length of time. I feel that it works effectively at cleaning my teeth. The charge on the battery lasts for quite a while, as well. I don't have to charge it super often, but when I do, it's very easy to do via the USB cable."

The Philips One by Sonicare is available on Amazon in two colors.

Philips One by Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush (rechargeable), $30 (reduced from $40)

The Philips One electric toothbrush also comes in a less-expensive, AAA-battery-powered version. It's available in four bright colors, an important detail if you've got a family -- and, more specifically, a family of look-alike toothbrushes that sit by the bathroom sink.

Philips One by Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush (AAA battery), $20 (reduced from $25)

Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush



Oral-B Store via Amazon

Looking for an electric toothbrush that does more than just brush? The Oral-B Genius 8000 will actually tell you how well you're brushing. Use the Oral-B app, and connect with Bluetooth to get real-time feedback on your brushing habits.

The electric toothbrush features six modes, including ones that focus on gum care and teeth whitening. It comes with three brush heads, a charger and a travel case.

Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush, $147 (reduced from $180)

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 professional flossing toothbrush



Waterpik Store via Amazon

Waterpik makes more than just water flossers. The dental-care brand also makes flossing toothbrushes. This toothbrush combines brushing and water-flossing action. You can brush, water-floss -- or do both at the same time. "This thing does everything I've wanted to do in my mouth," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the Waterpik flossing toothbrush. "But the water flosser works great with low ... speeds and the brushing unit has a low and high speed as well so far very easy to use and maintain."

The dental device has 10 water-flossing pressure settings, and includes one compact brush head, one full-size brush head, two brush-head covers and a deluxe toothbrush travel case.

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 professional flossing toothbrush, $150 after coupon (reduced from $170)

Kids U-shaped electric toothbrush

Patelai Store via Amazon

This adorable electric toothbrush is designed with kids in mind. The U-shaped toothbrush head is made of silicone, and promises 360-degree cleaning. The electric toothbrush features three different brushing modes and a timer to keep track of brush time.

"My three-year-old daughter and five-year-old son love them! Stick them in their mouth (with) the toothpaste and it auto shuts off when done. Easy charge port in the back, and water-resistant closure. Get these for littles that don't like to brush," wrote an Amazon customer.

Kids U-shaped electric toothbrush, $34 (reduced from $37)

The best water flosser and Waterpik deals at Amazon

According to the Journal of Dental Research, people who floss regularly have less gum disease, fewer cavities and lose fewer teeth than those who do not. Upgrade your twice-daily brush and add a water flosser to your routine.

Shop these top-rated water flossers for kids and adults, including water flossers from Waterpik.

Waterpik cordless water flosser

Waterpik Store via Amazon

This cordless, water-flossing device claims to remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas, and that it is up to 50% more effective than flossing with string floss.

The Waterpik cordless water flosser features two pressure settings, and a liquid chamber that can hold up to 5 ounces of water for up to 30 seconds of flossing time. The dental device includes two flossing tips and three AA batteries.

Waterpik cordless water flosser, $34 (reduced from $40)

Smile Direct Club cordless water flosser



SmileDirectClub via Amazon

This cordless water flosser has become a travel essential for some Amazon customers.

"The reservoir may not be the largest, but this is the best travel flosser I've found. Strong stream. I take it on international trips and don't worry about carrying the charger (usually) or needing to carry an electrical converter," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the Smile Direct Club cordless water flosser.

Smile Direct Club cordless water flosser, $34

Waterpik water flosser for kids

Waterpik Store via Amazon

This colorful Waterpik device is designed for children. It includes an orthodontic tip for braces, one classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels, so your children can decorate their flossers. The water flosser features three pressure settings.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $51 (regularly $60)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon has not officially announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Traditionally, Amazon has held its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

That said, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale was held Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22, 2021. That was unusual timing for the sale. If Amazon chooses to repeat the early timing for its Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, it's possible that Prime Day could fall on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

