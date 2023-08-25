Best Labor Day deals you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Labor Day 2023 is next weekend, but you don't have to wait to start shopping -- we've found Labor Day deals that are available right now. Reset your space for less with these great home and patio deals from across the internet. We've found Labor Day deals on mattresses, upgraded cookware, kitchen gadgets, coffee makers and even a bestselling patio set.

Keep reading to find the best Labor Day 2023 deals that you can shop right now.

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $250. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

This 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Why we like the Rattan patio set:

Features a strong frame made with high-quality rattan.

Comes with clear instructions for easy assembly.

Five cushion color options.

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is offering a deal for new members this month that you've got to see. Right now, the Walmart-owned warehouse chain is offering a one-year membership to Sam's Club for $25. That's half-off the usual price of a Sam's Club membership.

You can save money on TVs, groceries, gas and more essentials with a Sam's Club membership. You can even save money on summer movie tickets and save money on gift cards to other retailers at Sam's Club. You'll also get a complimentary membership to share with someone else in your household.

The best part? You can start using your Sam's Club membership online immediately and take advantage of Sam's Club's best early Labor Day deals.

Why we like Sam's Club memberships:

Sam's Club offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers.

The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations.



Sam's Club offers discounts on gift cards from many of your favorite retailers.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25 (regularly $50)

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Our Place

Designed to do the work of ten cookware pieces, the Always Pan 2.0 can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, bake, boil, serve and store. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it. The pan includes Thermakind, Our Place's advanced, long-lasting ceramic nonstick coating to make cooking and cleanup a breeze.

"I'm obsessed with this pan. It has so much versatility in what I can cook," one enthusiastic reviewer shares. "It is not as heavy as I would have thought but that does not mean it's not extremely durable."

CBS Essential Writer Kaylyn McKenna is also a fan. "As someone that loves to cook but hates the cleanup, the Always Pan's nonstick coating is an absolute dream. It's also super versatile, so I can make tons of different dishes with a single pan," she shares.

Score it for 25% off right now during the Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale.

Why we like the Our Place Always Pan:

Comes with a steamer basket and beechwood spatula.



Easy to clean thanks to the pan's non-toxic, non-stick coating.



This gorgeous pan is available in eight color variations.



More of the best Labor Day deals you can shop right now

Ready for the best Labor Day deals on the internet? Shop our Labor Day sale roundups below. We'll be adding to this list all the way through Sept. 4, so be sure to check back often.

