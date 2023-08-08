CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson via Amazon

Air purifiers can be expensive. Luckily, the shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best Labor Day 2023 air purifier deals. Sure, the summer holiday weekend isn't for a couple more weeks, but there are still plenty of air purifier deals to be had right now (and likely more on the way). Plus, you need an air purifier. Air purifiers are excellent tools for filtering out airborne pollutants and improving your indoor air quality, especially as many different places experience unusually poor air quality due to wildfires across North America.

Air purifiers can reduce the presence of pet dander, dust mites, allergens, air pollutants and more in your home. An air purifier can even help relieve allergy symptoms, whether they're seasonal or perennial. Instead of entering your body, airborne particles enter the air filter, leaving you with crisp, clean air in your home.

Below, find the best Labor Day deals on air purifiers for your home. We've found deep discounts on normally splurge-worthy air purifiers and even further reductions on budget-conscious options. Get relief for less. Keep reading to shop the best Labor Day air purifier deals.

Best Labor Day air purifier deals for smoke, allergies and pet dander

Explore the best Labor Day air purifier deals in 2023 for smoke, pet dander and allergies.

Blueair Blue Pure 511air purifier

Blueair via Amazon

This ultra-quiet air purifier reaches 24 dB on low and just 49 dB on high. The Blue Pure 511 air purifier is equipped with HEPASilent technology, and promises to remove at least 99.97% of airborne particles, including viruses, bacteria, dust, pollen and smoke.

Add the Amazon coupon to save 15% off.

Blueair Blue Pure 511 air purifier, $85 with coupon (regularly $100)

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan

Dyson

The Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan can pull in airborne particles at a distance and improve any room's air quality. It features a 360-degree filtration system that combines a filter to remove odors and gases with HEPA to capture 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. Say goodbye to dust, pet dander and other allergens that linger in indoor air.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 air purifier, $329 (reduced from $420)

Germ Guardian air purifier with 360-degree True HEPA filter



Walmart

This Germ Guardian air purifier for small rooms has four speeds. It has a charcoal filter that helps reduce odors, and it claims to circulate air more than four times per hour in rooms up to 105 square feet, with a timer of up to eight hours.

Germ Guardian air purifier with 360-degree True HEPA filter, $90 (regularly $100)

Aroeve portable air purifier

Amazon

The Aroeve air purifier features an efficient HEPA filter, high circulation rate, low decibel operation, and the option to enjoy fragrant air with essential oils, ensuring improved air quality, health, and safety.

Aroeve portable air purifier, $45 with coupon (regularly $73)

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier

Amazon

This three-stage air purifier has a pre-filter and activated carbon filter, True HEPA filter and UV-C light. It has three fan speeds and three timer settings.

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier, $80 with coupon (reduced from $130)

Airtok air purifier

Amazon

Pick up two air purifiers with this True HEPA set that is recommended for 100-square feet. They have an aroma pad you can add essential oils onto, plus a night light. Set them on a timer if you'd like.

Airtok air purifier (2-pack), $80 after coupon (reduced from $177)

Air purifier FAQs

Not sure how to pick the best air purifier for your needs? Check out these frequently asked questions to learn more about air purifiers.

What does HEPA mean? Is it different from True HEPA?

Many air purifiers use the term HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) to describe their air filter, but you should know that not all air purifiers that use the term are created equal. In fact, some brands use the term in misleading ways.

HEPA is a federal standard for air filter efficiency. To be certified as HEPA, an air filter must be proven to remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

HEPA filters are not generally available to the public for residential use. HEPA filters, typically found in hospitals and industrial settings where decontamination is crucial, require Department of Energy (DoE) certification to be called HEPA. Commercially available air filters are not eligible to go through official government testing.

Do not confuse HEPA filters with True HEPA filters -- they are not the same thing. Unlike HEPA filters, there's no federal standard for True HEPA filters. The EPA says that True HEPA filters "are unlikely to be equivalent in performance to HEPA-designated filter systems used in health care buildings and industrial processes, but still have very high removal efficiency (i.e., usually 99% or higher) for the reported particle sizes tested."

What else you should look for in an air purifier

It's also a good idea to consider the noise level. The best air purifiers are relatively quiet, but some can be a bit noisy. We scoured customer reviews to find nice, quiet options for our best air purifier list.

Lastly, Energy Star-certified air purifiers will have the lowest impact on your energy bill. Energy Star appliances are energy efficient, making them better for the environment and for your utility bills.

Will one air purifier cover a large room?

Many air purifiers, including relatively compact air purifiers, can provide clean air for a large room, but the coverage area of each air purifier does vary. Some are designed for small rooms or for use in pairs. Be sure to review the listed coverage area before completing your air purifier purchase.

How often do you need to replace air purifier filters?

Air purifier filters do need to be replaced regularly for the best air purification results. Most manufacturers recommend filter replacement every 12 months. Be sure to double check the instructions that come with your air purifier.

