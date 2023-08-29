Electrolux Labor Day vacuum deals: Get a vacuum for up to 55% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A three-day weekend is an excellent time to deep clean, and Electrolux can help with that. The Swedish home appliance manufacturer is having a Labor Day sale on kitchen appliances, washers and dryers, vacuums and more, happening now. You'll find some of the brand's deepest discounts on customer-loved vacuums. But hurry -- these great Labor Day deals won't last. The sale ends Sept. 13.

Reviewers swear by the Electrolux vacuums (they're all rated four stars or higher), and they're all price reduced during this sale for around 50% off. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials break down the models for you ahead. You can also click the button below to shop the full vacuum sale.

The best vacuum deals at Electrolux's Labor Day sale

Learn more about the Ergorapido, WellQ7 and Ultimate800 models below.

This 4.8-star-rated vacuum comes in a standard and pet option. It features 180-degree steer maneuverability that makes it easier to move on all different floor types and includes a detachable hand unit. You can automatically release hard-to-remove hair and fibers from the vacuum brush by pressing a button at the top of its nozzle.

The pet version is the same price, but offers a motorized pet nozzle specifically designed for removing pet hair from upholstered surfaces.

This vacuum is $179, reduced from $399.

"Nice little vacuum - quick to use with no cord attached, small size fits in small places. So far so good," an Electrolux reviewer says.

This vacuum comes in three options: standard, pet and hard floor. The 4.8-star-rated vacuum has a five-step filtration system that efficiently separates dirt and dust from the air to reduce clogging. It also has an integrated hand unit and comes in a variety of colors.

The pet version of the WellQ7 has a PetPro+ nozzle to remove pet hair from furniture and the hard floor version has a PowerPro roller for your hard floors.

"Using my new vacuum for a second time. So far I can say I like it. Great for a small place. Love the Cordless feature, has good suction, gets into corners where a big vacuum can't, and really like the light on the front," a reviewer says.

All variations of this vacuum are $229, reduced from $449. That's a whopping 49% off.

This 4.6-star-rated vacuum comes in four versions: standard, multi-surface, pet and complete home. It features the PowerPro bristle nozzle, which removes fine dust and dirt from your floors. You can automatically release hard-to-remove hair and fibers from the vacuum brush by pressing a button at the top of its nozzle. It has a five-step filtration system.

The multi-surface version comes with a PowerPro hard floor nozzle, the pet version comes with the PetPro+ nozzle and the complete home comes with four nozzles designed to clean a variety of surfaces.

All are $529, reduced from $899. They each come in a different color.

