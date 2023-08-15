CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nolah Mattress

In a world where even everyday essentials are getting more expensive, it might not seem worth it to splurge on a brand new mattress -- even if your current mattress is causing you pain. That's where we come in. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found customer-loved mattresses on sale ahead of Labor Day. These top-rated mattresses may help combat your body aches, night sweats and general discomfort, all for a deep discount.

Now you can invest in a new mattress for less. We've found the best Labor Day mattress deals you can get right now from a variety of reliable brands. Shop slashed prices on mattresses from Casper, Sleep Number, Nolah and more. All of these mattresses have a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive reviews. Plus, they're all on sale now.

It's only August, so these early Labor Day deals are just heating up. You'll want to check back often to see all the new Labor Day mattress deals we've found.

Casper

The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress features two layers of foam that create seven ergonomic zones to provide support and spinal alignment. The mattress is outfitted with thousands of perforations to help heat and humidity flow away from you, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. The mattress is 20% off right now during Casper's Labor Day sale. Choose from five sizes. The mattress shown is a queen.

"Extremely comfortable. Does not shift weight when partner moves or gets out of bed. I no longer have night sweats. Very satisfied!" a Casper customer says of this 4.6-star-rated mattress.

Why we like the Casper Nova Hybrid mattress:

It features a firm border to provide edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily, without sinking over time.

It gently sinks the shoulders and provides more support under the waist, lower back and hips to ergonomically align your spine.

Its resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress.



Shop Casper's sitewide Labor Day sale and score Casper mattresses, bedding and more for 20% off.

Sleep Number

This 4.8-star-rated Sleep Number mattress features pressure-relieving layers and an enhanced breathable sleep surface. It uses four times more ceramic gel than other Sleep Number mattresses to release excess heat for temperature balancing comfort. This mattress is 50% off right now during Sleep Number's Labor Day sale. Choose from nine sizes. Price varies by size. The mattress shown is a queen.

Why we like the Sleep Number 360 iLE limited-edition smart bed:

This mattress can respond to your movements and automatically adjust the firmness on each side.



Or you can manually adjust the comfort and firmness on each side with your Sleep Number setting.



You can even track your sleep score using the brand's SleepIQ with personal insights for better sleep.



Sleep Number is also offering buy-one-get-one 50% on all pillows, plus 20% off select bedding and 30% off all furniture.

Nolah Mattress

This Nolah mattress is $800 off during the brand's Early Access Labor Day Sale. Nolah Evolution is the brand's bestselling mattress. It features the brand's patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils, offering targeted back support and responsive pressure relief. It's equipped with a breathable cover and a heat-dissipating Euro topper to provide cushioning and cooling.

Right now when you buy this mattress you'll also receive two free Nolah squishy pillows.

Choose from seven sizes. This mattress shown is a queen.

Why we like the Nolah Evolution mattress:

The Evolution comes in three firmness levels, so you can choose the option that best meets your weight, sleep position and comfort preferences.



The Nolah Evolution pairs well with any adjustable base.



It includes a 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

Shop the Nolah Early Access Labor Day Sale. The sale includes deep discounts on Nolah mattresses. Each on-sale mattress includes two free Nolah squishy pillows.

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers. It's 33% off now during Nectar's early Labor Day sale. The 4.7-star-rated mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool.

"There are mornings I wake in the same position as when I went to sleep. I'm always overjoyed when that happens! That never happened on our previous (memory foam topped) mattress. Also, the mattress breathes well," a Nectar Sleep customer says.

Choose from seven sizes. Mattress pictured is a queen.

Why we like the Nectar Sleep Premier mattress:

It features heat-absorbent polyethylene fibers that help wick excess body heat away to promote cooler sleep.



It's made with phase change material that reacts to your body's changing temperature so you can stay comfortable.



The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

