Best deals at the Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale: Save up to 25% on popular cookware including the Our Place Always Pan

Our Place

Looking to upgrade your cookware? The Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale is on now. The deals event is a great chance to save on some of the brand's most popular kitchen essentials. Our Place's ultra-trendy Always Pan is marked down during the sale. You can take up to 25% off on the must-have kitchen item today, plus shop deals on tons of Our Place items (including discounts on some staff-loved items).

It's time to wave goodbye to summer, and what better way to kick off fall than to upgrade your cookware and ovenware ahead of all your fall cooking? Our Place is known for aesthetically pleasing designs, versatile cookware and high-quality, non-toxic, sustainable materials. The brand makes a ton of amazing cookware options, including ovenware, plates, cups, cutting boards and more. And thanks to the brand's fun color ways, putting several pieces together in your kitchen provides a Pinterest-worthy home look.

No matter if you're investing in some new cookware for yourself or getting a head start on holiday gifts (what? They're coming up too!), then you'll definitely want to explore the best deals at the Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale.

Our Place

Designed to do the work of ten cookware pieces, the Always Pan 2.0 can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, bake, boil, serve and store. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it. The pan includes Thermakind, Our Place's advanced, long-lasting ceramic nonstick coating to make cooking and cleanup a breeze.

"I'm obsessed with this pan! It has so much versatility in what I can cook!" shared one enthusiastic reviewer. "It is not as heavy as I would have thought but that does not mean it's not extremely durable!"

I myself have this popular pan. As someone that loves to cook but hates the cleanup, the Always Pan's nonstick coating is an absolute dream. It's also super versatile, so I can make tons of different dishes with a single pan (which is great if you're like me and don't have a ton of kitchen storage).

Complete with a steamer basket and beechwood spatula, this gorgeous pan is available in eight color variations. Score it for 25% off right now during the Goodbye Summer Sale.

Our Place

The cast iron version of the popular Our Place Always Pan is also on sale. The 10-inch cast iron pan can be used to grill, sear, braise, fry, saute, roast, bake, broil, stew and serve.

"Not only does it cook and bake my meals with ease, it's also a nice addition to my kitchen. It's beautiful in design and makes cooking fun. Cleaning this pan is also so easy just a few wipes and it's all good to go," raved a reviewer on Our Place's website.

It comes in seven color options including lavender, sage green and charcoal.

Get it on sale for just $116 (regularly $155).

Our Place

Love to bake? Consider this aesthetically pleasing (and highly functional) ovenware set. The five-piece set includes a 21"x 11.8" oven pan, 13.6" x 8.4" main bake dish, 11" x 6.5" side bake dish, 11" x 5.2" loaf pan and a 10.8" x 16.4" silicone oven mat. The included oven pan features a sturdy design and nonstick coating. You can use this one pan to bake, roast, braise, crisp, sear and heat meals. The three baking dishes are made with high-quality stoneware for all of your baking needs.

The Our Place ovenware set is a staple in my own kitchen. I love that it includes everything you need to bake or cook just about anything. As an apartment dweller, I also love that the set fits together nicely for storage and that it's pretty enough to leave out on the counter as well. I get so many compliments on my lavender ovenware set.

Like all Our Place products it comes in a variety of aesthetically pleasing colors. You can currently get it for 25% off.

Our Place

The Our Place Perfect Pot is an 8-in-1 family-sized, stovetop-to-oven nonstick pot that can replace your stock pot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, colander, braiser and spoon rest. The 5.5-quart pot is made without PTFEs, PFOAs, other PFAS and other toxic materials. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its nonstick coating.

One reviewer shared how the Our Place Perfect Pot has replaced the rest of their cookware. "This pot is so amazing. It's very easy to cook in and very easy to clean. We got rid of all our other pots and pans when we got these," a reviewer says.

The Perfect Pot comes with a beechwood spoon that can rest on the pot's handle.

Get one for $123 (regularly $165).

