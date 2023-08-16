Best Labor Day 2023 coffee and espresso maker deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's never too early for coffee and espresso maker deals.

Labor Day 2023 is just around the corner, and the internet is already filled with coffee maker and espresso makers on sale now. Your morning cup of Joe will taste even sweeter with the knowledge that you got the best coffee maker deal possible -- and we're not just talking drip coffee. These top-rated kitchen appliances can help you craft barista-quality espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, hot chocolate and so much more.

The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best coffee and espresso maker Labor Day discounts that we could find. These customer-loved kitchen devices all have a four-star rating or better and receive tons of positive reviews from coffee drinkers like you.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. Its removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall and can even hold a full accidental brew for easy cleanup. It's 40% off at Amazon now.

"I love that it is compact, I chose mint green as a color and it looks great. Overall great addition to my countertops. I like the versatility -- coffee, tea, hot chocolate...which I can't do with my Nespresso," an Amazon customer says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker:

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.



It's portable, meaning you can take it to work or keep it with you on vacation.

It includes an auto-off feature that turns your coffee maker off 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy.



It's available in six fun colors.

Instant Dual Pod Plus coffee maker

CBS Essentials readers have bought more of this coffee maker than any other coffee and espresso maker on our site. This versatile kitchen gadget is a must-have for any coffee drinker. It's compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and any ground coffee you like, when used with the included reusable pod. Brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," an Amazon buyer says. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way)."

It's on sale now for 15% off.

Why we like the Instant Dual Pod Plus:

You can adjust the brew strength to create the perfect espresso or coffee.

It's compatible with a variety of competitor pods.



It includes access to the Instant Brands Connect App, where you can find new recipes to create quick coffee favorites.



Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

This slim Nespresso machine won't take up precious counter space. "I LOVE how much space this saves on my countertops," said CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain." The Nespresso device features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control.

"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," said Gornstein.

It's currently on sale for just $155 -- a steal from it's regular price of $229.

Why we like the Nespresso Pixie:

It includes a fast heating time of 25 seconds and an energy-saving automatic shut off.



The one-touch buttons feature two cup capacities and can be reprogrammed to custom volumes.



This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas.



Mr. Coffee iced and hot coffee maker



Say goodbye to watery iced coffee. This Mr. Coffee coffee maker includes an integrated measuring system that makes it easy to brew the perfect ratio of coffee to ice.

[The coffee maker is] easy to use, easy to clean and a nice compact size," one Amazon reviewer says. Iced coffee is perfect! I customize my drinks exactly as I like. This purchase will pay for itself VERY quickly by not spending five plus dollars at Starbucks or Dunkin."

It's 33% off right now at Amazon.

Why we like Mr. Coffee iced and hot coffee maker:

This device can brew iced coffee in less than four minutes.

You don't need a pod to brew coffee.

You get more bang for your buck: The device includes a reusable tumbler, lid and straw.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart



If you're looking to refresh your kitchen (and your morning routine) for spring, then check out this great Keurig deal from Amazon. The Keurig K-Cafe Smart promises to help you create more than 70 coffeehouse drinks at home using coffee pods. This model looks like a standard Keurig but has an attached milk frother and more brewing options.

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whichever K-Cup you choose to use.

Right now you can get this coffee maker for just $145 (regularly $250).

Why we like the Keurig K-Cafe Smart:

This is the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso.



Need espresso? You can purchase espresso K-Cups for the "shot" function if you'd like.



There's even an iced coffee button, which can brew coffee at a lower temperature and flow rate.



De'Longhi espresso machine



This 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure. It features an advanced cappuccino system with a hot milk or cappuccino selector to mix and steam milk for evenly textured drinks. Other features include a double layer drip tray, removable water tank and stainless-steel accents. It's 22% off at Amazon.

"I love this so much," an Amazon customer says. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

Why we like the De'Longhi espresso machine:

The Rapid Cappuccino System maintains the optimal temperature so you can brew cup after cup instantly.



The water tank is simple to remove, refill and reattach, and the water level is easily visible to eliminate the guesswork.



The three-in-one filter holder, included with the unit, has a holder for one espresso shot, a holder for two shots and one for an easy-serve espresso pod whatever your preference.



