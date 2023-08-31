Save up to 50% off at Nike's Labor Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nike

Nike's Labor Day sale is here. If you prefer to spend your three-day weekend shopping, don't miss this sale where you can score up to 50% off on shoes, clothing and more for men, women and kids. Nike's Labor Day deals run now through Sept. 5 at 8 a.m. PT. There's no code required to shop.

Click the button below to check out the full sale, or explore some of our top picks ahead. Nike members get free shipping on orders over $50. It's even free to become a Nike member today. Just enter your email address.

The best finds at Nike's Labor Day sale

Find sale prices on Revolution 6 men's road running shoes, Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM women's shoes and more ahead.

Nike

This men's fleece crewneck sweater is on sale in a gray color with a white Nike logo. Find it in standard and tall sizes, ranging from XS to 4XL tall. This basic crewneck has a loose fit, and Nike recommends sizing down.

"Incredible quality and very comfortable," a reviewer says on the Nike site.

This crewneck is currently 48% off. Get it now for just $41, reduced from $80.

Why we like this crew: This comfortable basic comes in a wide range of sizes. Thanks to its loose fit, it sounds like a great layering piece for the fall.

Nike

These soft, stretchy leggings are made with recycled fibers for a more sustainable athletic wear option. The 7/8-length leggings feature a fast-drying, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool while running or working out at the gym.

These leggings come in sizes XXS to XXL. Choose from five on-sale color options. Prices vary by color. The black option pictured is $40, reduced from $50. You'll see the sale price when you add this item to your cart.

Why we like these leggings: These leggings are sustainably made and have lots of positive reviews. Their sweat-wicking fabric can help keep you dry and looking your best.

Nike

The Nike Revolution 6 shoes are a top option for road running. These men's shoes offer a breathable design with soft, comfortable cushioning for long road runs. The Revolution 6 shoes also feature laces and are made with 20% recycled materials.

This colorway is currently $49, reduced from $70. Find 10 colors available. The percentage off varies by color, and these shoes are also available in an extra wide fit.

Why we like these running shoes: These shoes are made with sustainable materials and come in both a standard and extra wide fit.

Nike

These Nike Pro mid-rise women's leggings feature a stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric and a mesh panel across the calves to keep you cool and dry during workouts.

Find these leggings in sizes XS to XXL. They're made with 50% recycled polyester fibers.

The price of these leggings varies by color. Four colors are available. This option is $40, reduced from $50. You can see the reduced price when you add them to your bag.

Why we like these leggings: These leggings are designed to keep you cool and are made with sustainable materials. They come in a variety of color options.

Nike

The classic Nike Air Force 1s got a fun platform update with these colorful on-sale shoes. The five-star-rated women's shoes feature a lifted midsole, tapered toe, leather details and a sculpted collar.

Get this colorway with yellow, green and pink details for 24% off now before it sells out. It's currently $91, reduced from $120.

Six other colorways are available as well, at varying price points.

Why we like these shoes: You're getting a spin on the iconic Air Force 1s at a reduced price with these shoes.

