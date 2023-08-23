Our 4 favorite bedding deals at the Amazon Labor Day home sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Labor Day 2023 (Sept. 4) may not be here yet, but Amazon's Labor Day home sale is. From now through 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 4, you can save big on must-have bedding brands such as Tempur-Pedic and Lush Decor only at Amazon.

Your bedding is about to get a lot better -- for less! We found sale prices on reviewer-loved mattress toppers, pillows, sheets and more. Below, our favorite deals for your bed at the Amazon Labor Day home sale. All prices listed are for queen beds, though other sizes are available.

The best bedding deals at the Amazon Labor Day home sale

Turn your bedroom into a comfy oasis without breaking the bank. Shop these bedding deals now before the sale prices expire.

A queen sheets set for only $20? That's hard to beat.

Bring cozy cottage vibes to your space with these sweet rose-printed sheets. This microfibers sheets set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases.

Find these sheets in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. If the roses aren't for you, they also come in 12 other colors and prints.

Prices vary by size, color and print. This rose set in the queen size is $20, reduced from $22.

What we like about these sheets: You can't beat the price of these sheets. Plus, their sweet cottagecore aesthetic is currently trending.

Save 47% on this soft memory foam pillow that's originally $119. It has an arched side for back sleepers and a flatter side for side and stomach sleepers. It has a cover that's hypoallergenic and machine washable.

Unsure about spending this much on a pillow?

"My husband was waking up with a stiff neck and headaches so I let him try my pillow..... needless to say I didn't get it back so had to order another," an Amazon reviewer says.

What we like about this pillow: You're getting almost 50% off on this pillow that can accommodate all sleeping positions.

This tassel blanket is 47% off at Amazon's sale, reduced from $77.

This 4.5-star-rated throw has a herringbone and striped design. It fits within boho, Scandinavian and more design schemes.

This 100% cotton blanket measures 60" x 50." Find it in four colors.

"Nice quality, lightweight cotton summer throw," an Amazon reviewer says. "Washed up nicely without getting tangled. Minimal wrinkles."

What we like about this blanket: This blanket fits within a variety of design schemes and looks more expensive than it is.

Make your mattress comfier with this mattress topper from Tempur-Pedic. It's a great option for back to school. It can upgrade dorm and college apartment mattresses instantly.

This three-inch memory foam mattress topper has a medium feel and a machine-washable, cool-to-the-touch cover. It has corner straps to keep it in place on your mattress.

This mattress topper comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. You can also buy it paired with a Tempur-Cloud pillow.

The queen costs $334, reduced from $499.

What we like about this mattress topper: You can upgrade the feel of any cheap mattress with this cooling mattress topper.

