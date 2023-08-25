Best Labor Day 2023 appliance deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

It's expensive out there. Despite slowing inflation, many Americans are still struggling with high prices and surging bills. But that doesn't mean you have to wait to upgrade from your old broken refrigerator or washer to a new home appliance. The internet is full of must-see Labor Day deals on refrigerators, ranges and washing machines right now. Who says buying a new home appliance has to break the bank? The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up customer-loved appliances at discount prices ahead of the long weekend.

The latest fridges, ranges and washing machines are all on sale now. These must-have devices are outfitted with must-have smart features such as touch screens and Wi-Fi connectivity. These energy-efficient devices can wash quickly and heat and cool faster than other devices. Plus, all of these appliance options can be controlled remotely from your smart device or smartphone. Don't walk, run to these slashed prices on top-of-the-line Samsung and LG models ahead of Labor Day.

Shop the best Labor Day appliance deals

Ready to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room for less? All of these home appliances have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

Samsung

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

This 4.5-star-rated range is on sale now for $1,499 (regularly $2,371).

What we like about this electric range:

This smart range features Samsung's fastest burner ever, plus it can be remotely monitored via your smart device. Samsung's Bespoke line also lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate this electric range with all your Samsung appliances. Choose from five colors.

LG

The smart LG home appliance is outfitted with five burners and includes an air-fryer function. The entire device can be monitored and remotely controlled via your smartphone with LG's ThinQ App. Don't want to open the oven and let out all the heat? Check the progress of your meal by knocking twice on the oven's window to activate the interior light. And you won't have to worry about fingerprints all over your range -- LG's PrintProof fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth.

"Loving this stove," wrote an LG customer who purchased the home appliance. "The features are amazing. The convection oven and air-fryer options are the best. The burners heat up fast."

Choose from two colors. This range is on sale right now for $1,049 (regularly $1,349).

Why we like this electric range:

The LG InstaView Window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape. You can even activate the timer with a simple voice command, since ThinQ technology works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Plus, there's a handy storage drawer below for your baking sheets, pots and pans.

Samsung

The best thing about this refrigerator is its massive Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed. This fridge is also marked down from $4,999 to $3,399.

Why we like the Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+:

This 4.9-star-rated fridge features beverage center with a water dispenser and Samsung's AutoFill water pitcher.

Its Dual Auto ice maker makes two types of ice - cubed or Ice Bites.

Samsung Bespoke fridges feature customizable door panels. You can choose from eleven colors and two finishes.

This refrigerator comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty.

Samsung

This Bespoke four-door flex refrigerator is one CBS Essentials's bestselling fridges ever. The 4.6-star-rated fridge features recessed handles for a sleek design. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker. It's on sale now for $2,699 (regularly $4,199).

"This is the sleekest and most efficient fridge yet," a Samsung reviewer says. "I was hesitant to give up my crushed ice but the ice bits (smaller cubes) are perfect for iced coffee. Ice trays are easily accessible too."

Why we like the Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex:

It features a flat panel door design with easy-to-open recessed handles that can blend into your kitchen.



You can customize the design of your refrigerator with changeable door panels. Choose from a wide variety of colors and two finishes.

You can customize your lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer. It includes five adjustable settings.



This must-have fridge is also available with Family Hub.

Samsung

The Samsung Bespoke front-load washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial is our bestselling washing machine of 2023. The 4.7-star-rated Samsung device features an AI smart dial that can learn and recommend your favorite cycles and let's you customize your cycle list. This machine features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can get end-of-cycle alerts, start, stop and schedule cycles and more right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings app. Plus, it's super fast. It can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes.

Work from home? Enjoy a more peaceful laundry experience thanks to this washing machine's Vibration Reduction Technology+ that reduces noise and vibration as compared to other Samsung washing machines.

This 5.3-cubic-foot washer is a great size for couples and small families. Right now, it's marked down to $948 (regularly $1,489).

Why we like the Samsung Bespoke ultra-capacity front-load washer:

It can work quickly and quietly.

It can be controlled and monitored remotely from your smartphone.

Its AI smart dial can take the guesswork out of choosing a laundry cycle.

LG

This 4.6-star-rated LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings, including an allergy wash cycle, towel cycle, bright whites cycle and steam wash cycle -- just to name a few. Started your laundry but need to pop out for an errand? Download the LG ThinQ app to control the LG smart front-load washer from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more.

This Energy Star-certified washing machine measures 5.2-cubic-feet, making it a good choice for couples and small families.

Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

It's on sale now for $1,099 (regularly $1,649).

Why we like the LG smart front-load washer with TurboWash:

LG's TurboWash can wash a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes.

It can automatically pair with the matching LG dryer for a compatible drying cycle.

It can be controlled and monitored from your smartphone.

Related content from CBS Essentials

