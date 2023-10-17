The best Christmas gifts that will delight even the pickiest toddlers and preschoolers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Toddlers and preschoolers can be tough to shop for. They're often picky and have frequently changing interests. Plus, kids at this age grow quickly, and it can be especially challenging for non-parents to choose developmentally appropriate and engaging gifts for sons, daughters, nieces, nephews, grandkids and friends' children. To help, we've found several reviewer-loved gifts that will certainly wow the toddler in your life.

The experts at CBS Essentials have put together this comprehensive list of the best gifts for toddlers in 2023 with something for everyone. Shop the best Christmas gifts for every toddler, from the young adventurer to the "Paw Patrol" fan to the budding young musician.

The best Christmas and Hanukkah gifts for every toddler on your list

From traditional toys to dune buggies and bounce houses, we've found something for all the toddlers on your list. Try putting these under your Christmas tree this year.

For the kid that wants to play all day: Little Tikes Jump'n Slide inflatable bounce house

This inflatable bounce house is the perfect gift for the social toddler who loves jumping around and playing with their friends.

This bouncer, approved by parents and kids alike, has received an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon from over 10,000 reviews.

"We literally use this every single day to get that last burst of energy out before bed," an Amazon reviewer says. "It inflates in 30 seconds, deflates in minutes and fits into a large Tupperware container for easy storage. This is one of the best purchases we have made this year."

Why we like the Little Tikes Jump'n Slide inflatable bounce house:

The bouncer is a great way to tire out energetic kids.

It's recommended for kids ages 3 to 8, so they won't outgrow it quickly.

It's a fun activity to have on hand for playdates or parties.

For the future chef: Step2 Lifestyle Dream Kitchen set for kids

This compact kitchen playset has everything a toddler needs to play pretend and cook up an imaginary meal. It's complete with a toy oven, coffee maker, cabinets, drawers, an oven and more.

"This kitchen is wonderful," an Amazon shopper says. "My almost 3-year-old and almost 1-year-old love it. They both play with it multiple times a day. My almost 3-year-old has started to make me meals, learned to serve said meals on plates and pretends to do the dishes."

Why we like the Step2 Lifestyle Dream Kitchen set for kids:

The playset is interactive with working lights, keypads, a ringing phone and more.

It comes with over 30 kitchen accessories.

It has functional cabinets and drawers for easy storage of all of the pieces.

For the 'Cocomelon' fanatic: 'Cocomelon' 6V bumper car

This pint-sized car comes fully assembled. All you have to do is attach the bumper and charge and connect the integrated 6V battery with the included 120V wall charger. This bumper car spins 360 degrees and can support children up to 66 pounds.

"These bumper cars are so much fun," one Walmart reviewer says. "The joystick controls are easy to use and allow kids to move forward, in reverse and spin in circles. It is hilarious to watch them in action and the kids have a blast driving around."

Why we like the 'CoComelon' 6V bumper car:

It comes fully assembled for immediate play on Christmas or Hanukkah.

It is made with a tough plastic shell and a soft rubber bumper to protect your walls and furniture.

It comes with seat belts, anti-flat tires and a 1-mile-per-hour max speed for safety.

For the music fan: Toniebox audio player starter set with 'Paw Patrol' characters



This kids' audio player is designed to play bedtime stories, music and educational audio for children ages 3 and up. It provides a fun screen-free listening experience and a seamless design that children can operate on their own. The audio player comes with four characters: Chase, Skye, Marshall and Playtime Puppy. When one of the characters is placed on the Toniebox, audio playback will start automatically.

"Our toddlers love them," an Amazon reviewer says. "We ended up getting a second for our second child. It's super easy to become obsessed with these. Our children love them and they just are so happy when they use it!"

Why we like the Toniebox audio player starter set:

It's a fun way for kids to enjoy music and stories without racking up screen time.

"Paw Patrol" fans will enjoy controlling the audio box with their favorite characters.

For the child ready for their first tablet: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids



If your child wants a tablet for the holidays, the Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3 to 7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.

The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case. It's one of our top picks for the best tablets for kids.

This tablet is currently $85, reduced from $150.

Why we like the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet:

Kids can access tons of age-appropriate, fun and educational content such as books, games and shows for long-lasting entertainment.

Parents will love its sturdy design and easy parental control features.

For the cozy kid: Native Shoes Jefferson Cozy Sugarlite kids shoes

Cozy winter shoes are a must-have for people of all ages, but finding a pair that toddlers will wear can be tricky. We love this cozy option from Native because it comes in fun, kid-friendly colors and they're easy to slip on for young kids.

"Easy enough for my toddler to put on herself quickly, and super cozy for cooler weather," a Native reviewer says. "The strap on the back is also perfect to keep on their feet -- love this style!"

These shoes are $40, reduced from $50.

Why we like the Native Cozy Sugarlite shoes:

They're easy to slip on and off for young kids.

The shoes offer a soft, cozy lining that will help keep little ones' feet warm in the winter.

For the kid that loves trucks and trains: Melissa and Doug 17-piece wooden tabletop railroad playset

Toddlers tend to be big fans of rescue cars and railroad trains -- that's why this play set makes the perfect Christmas gift.

The Melissa and Doug wooden railroad play set includes three wooden wheeled train cars and a park ranger vehicle that kids can move throughout the tabletop play station. There are wooden mountains, animals, bridges and even a railroad station for them to drive the truck and train around.

This playset is $22, reduced from $38.

Why we like the Melissa and Doug 17-piece wooden tabletop railroad playset:

It's colorful and interactive.

The set has earned a 4.8-start rating on Amazon with over 4,000 reviews.

It's a fun gift for railroad enthusiasts ages 3 and up.

For the young musician: 'Blue's Clues & You!' sing-along guitar and microphone playset



Save big on this pretend guitar and microphone playset that comes with lights and sounds. It features songs that kids will love to sing along to and comes with all the batteries you'll need for each of the two-piece playset.

"My son loves blues clues," an Amazon reviewer says. "He always wants to listen to the songs on our Google Play This little guitar works great because now he can play the songs he wants and change it when he wants."

This playset is $21, reduced from $28.

Why we like this playset:

The guitar features three modes of play and two songs.

The guitar lights up and makes fun sounds to keep your child entertained.

It's earned a 4.7-star rating from parents on Amazon.



For the kid with a need for speed: Little Tikes Dino dune buggy 12V electric powered ride-on



This battery-powered vehicle toy by Little Tikes features a durable frame construction and tires for off-road adventures. It's built to look like a real dune buggy with adjustable seats and seatbelts. Designed for ages 3 to 6, this two-seater offers a working horn, multiple speed modes, forward and reverse and a brake system for beginner drivers.

This dune buggy is $299, reduced from $350.

Why we like the Little Tikes Dino Dune Buggy:

It comes with adjustable seat belts for safety.

Parents rave in the Amazon reviews about how much fun their kids have with the dune buggy.



For the builder: Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Magna-Tiles

Toddlers love building with Magna-Tiles magnetic building tiles. An extra incentive for toddlers? This set engages Daniel Tiger fans with the help of their favorite characters and carries over themes from the show, helping to teach kids how to identify feelings and the importance of helping others.

This toy is $38, reduced from $45.

Why we like the Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Magna-Tiles set:

It's designed for kids aged 3 and up.

It's an educational toy that kids will thoroughly enjoy.

It features characters from the popular PBS show 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.'

For the kid that's obsessed with 'Paw Patrol: 'Paw Patrol' Officer Chase 6" plush

Shopping for the "Paw Patrol" fan in your life? Check out this adorable plush toy.

Here's Officer Chase from "Paw Patrol" in his signature blue police officer uniform. Made of quality materials, the star of the courageous crew on Nickelodeon Jr.'s hit series is even more cuddly as an adorable stuffed animal.

Why we like the 'Paw Patrol' Officer Chase plush:

It's approved for ages 1 and up.

Reviewers call it soft and cuddly and say that their kids love it.

For the young traveler: JetKids by Stokke Bedbox ride-on carry-on suitcase

This 19-inch carry-on serves multiple purposes. It's a suitcase, ride-on transportation for little ones up to 77 pounds, a foot rest and it provides an in-air sleeping surface for kids age 2 and up. It's an excellent gift for kids who want their own luggage but may get tired of walking or holding onto their suitcase in the airport -- plus if you're going on a special trip for the holidays or gifting a trip somewhere fun like Disneyland, a suitcase is an excellent add-on gift.

The case comes with an extendable lid elongating the seat, making it a great place to rest feet. During the flight, a built-in mattress helps this suitcase transform any airplane seat into a comfy makeshift bed.

"I dragged my feet on this purchase because of the price tag, but I have zero regrets after traveling solo with my 2-year-old and 5-year-old," one parent who purchased the suitcase says. "This thing was so easy to maneuver through the airport and through the plane aisles that my two-year-old pulled it herself for most of the trip. The bed feature was super easy to set up and we used it to and from our destination."

This suitcase is $194 on Amazon, reduced from $229.

Why we like the JetKids suitcase:

It has a versatile design that allows kids to pull or ride on the suitcase.



It has a fun kid-friendly design.



It offers ample storage to fit all of your child's travel essentials.



