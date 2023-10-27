CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers, a gift on a budget or simply some smaller presents for the kid in your life, we have some Christmas toy gift ideas under $25. These toys come from beloved brands, including Squishmallows, Lego and LeapFrog.

$25 is plenty of money for a toy gift, and these ideas from Amazon and Walmart are perfect for your child, their friend or your best friend's little one. We found reviewer-loved gift ideas for a range of ages and interests ahead, whether they love the girly world of Barbie or the construction challenge of Legos. It may seem early to shop, but the holidays are sneaking up before you know it. Snag one of the best toys under $25 this Christmas gift shopping season now.

The best toys under $25

These toys will impress little ones without costing you an arm and a leg.

For the young learner: LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven

Amazon

Children ages 2 to 5 can learn to count and enjoy baking fun with this toy oven. It includes 16 dishes, and the singing oven is designed to count and recite phrases. Plus, the toy lets your child move the number slider and turn the timer for counting clicks. They can also place the pan on the stove for sizzle sounds.

This 4.8-star-rated Amazon-exclusive toy oven is currently $25, reduced from $29.

Why we like this toy:

This toy is great for both learning and fun.

For the animal lover: Squishmallows 16-inch Rosie spotted pig

Amazon

A top seller each Christmas? Squishmallows.

Rosie the spotted pig made Amazon's 2023 Toys We Love list. She's an Amazon exclusive and rated 4.9 stars.

This large Squishmallow has a flower crown. She loves crunchy biscuits and spending time with her nanna.

Why we like this toy:

Squishmallows are big every Christmas and this Amazon-exclusive option is a must for their Squishmallows collection.

For the Star Wars fan: Lego Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack

Amazon

Legos are a classic. This 108-piece Star Wars Lego set lets your gift recipient recreate a Clone Wars scene.

Find a Clone Infantry Support Speeder. This set also comes with four mini-figures: Clone Captain Vaughn with special helmet accessories and three 332nd Clone Troopers, plus a blaster rifle, three blasters and two jetpack accessories.

This set is for ages six and up. It's currently $17, reduced from $20.

Why we like this toy:

Star Wars fans will love this Lego set that isn't too hard to put together.

For the 'Sesame Street' watcher: Sesame Street Comfy Cozy Monster Hugs Elmo

Amazon

Elmo's still around. This stuffed animal which has been purchased by Amazon shoppers over 600 times in the past month, and it makes a great gift for the "Sesame Street" fan.

This two-pound weighted sensory Elmo plush gives great hugs during stressful situations. Cuddling weighted stuffed animals and blankets can help ease kids' anxiety.

This Amazon-exclusive plush is for ages 18 months and up. It also comes in a cookie monster version.

Why we like this toy:

Elmo is a classic holiday gift and this one can even help with anxiety.

For the lover of game night: Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

Amazon

This card game for all ages (but specifically ages 8 and up) will keep them busy over the holiday season.

The game revolves around the five words taco, cat, goat, cheese and pizza. Once there is a match between a card and a spoken word, slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last person to do so must take them all.

This game is currently $8, reduced from $10.

Why we like this game:

Teenagers and younger kids alike can get a kick out of playing this card game together.

For the 'Paw Patrol' obsessed: Gund 'Paw Patrol' Officer Chase plush

Amazon

Here's Officer Chase from "Paw Patrol" in his signature blue police officer uniform. The star of the courageous crew on Nickelodeon Jr.'s hit series is even more cuddly as an adorable 6-inch stuffed animal.

There are other characters from the show to collect as stuffed animals as well.

This stuffed animal is only $7, reduced from $8. It's intended for ages 1 and up.

Why we like this toy:

Reviewers call this plush soft and cuddly and say that their kids love it.

For the L.O.L. Surprise! collector: L.O.L. Surprise! Mini family playset collection

L.OL. Surprise! Store via Amazon

This L.O.L. Surprise! Mini family playset collection includes O.M.G. characters, their Lil Sis doll and a family pet all in miniature size. Each ball can even become a multi-room playset that reflects the personality and style of the mini dolls.

With 12 family playset options available, the excitement lies in the surprise of discovering which one you've got when you open it up.

"This little family set is just so cute," an Amazon customer says. "[It comes] with a mini, little and pet. More bang for your buck with this L.O.L. Surprise! ball."

Why we like this toy:

Each L.O.L. Surprise! Mini family collection is a surprise inside. You get two dolls and a tiny pet, plus the ball can become a multi-room playset.

For the girly girl: 'Barbie' The Movie collectible doll

Walmart

Hey, Barbie! (Or, Ken.) The "Barbie" movie collectible doll was previously sold out at Amazon, so snag one while you still can. There's no telling whether it will still be available come Christmas.

This doll depicts Margot Robbie's Barbie in a pink gingham dress, daisy necklace and pastel pumps. Her hair is styled half-up and tied with a pink ribbon to show off her daisy drop earrings.

What we like about this Barbie:

It's the year of Barbie, and this doll will be a collector's item for years to come.

For the kid that loves trucks and trains: Melissa and Doug 17-piece wooden tabletop railroad playset

Amazon

This Melissa and Doug wooden railroad playset includes three wooden wheeled train cars and a park ranger vehicle that kids can move throughout the tabletop play station. There are wooden mountains, animals, bridges and even a railroad station for them to drive the truck and train around.

This 17-piece playset is for ages 3 and up. It's currently $25, reduced from $38.

Why we like this playset:

This playset has earned a 4.8-start rating on Amazon with over 4,000 reviews. It's a fun gift for railroad enthusiasts.

For the young musician: 'Blue's Clues & You!' sing-along guitar and microphone playset



Amazon

This pretend guitar and microphone playset comes with lights and sounds. It features songs that kids will love to sing along to and comes with all the batteries you'll need.

"My son loves 'Blue's Clues,'" an Amazon reviewer says. "He always wants to listen to the songs on our Google Play. This little guitar works great because now he can play the songs he wants and change it when he wants."

Why we like this playset:

This guitar features three modes of play and two songs. It lights up and makes fun sounds to keep kids entertained. It's earned a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

