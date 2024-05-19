Courteney Cox: Designing woman After studying design and architecture in college, Courteney Cox pursed modeling and acting, and is forever identifiable as "neat freak" Monica Geller in the classic sitcom "Friends." Now she's also an entrepreneur, creating a line of scented products for the home. She talks with correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti about why she was inspired to create Homecourt's cleaning and beauty products; her strong bonds with her "Friends" castmates; and about her early big break, appearing in a Bruce Springsteen music video.