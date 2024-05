Cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs says AI's threat to election will be a "steady drumbeat" Chris Krebs, the former director of CISA and a CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst, tells "Face the Nation" that while there likely will not be a "one single catastrophic AI-enabled event" threatening the 2024 election, he foresees a "steady drumbeat where we, where the voters, the public are just going to lose confidence and trust in the overarching information ecosystem."