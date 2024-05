Robert Gates says "I'm not even going to begin to go there" about voting for Trump in 2024 Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who is currently the chancellor at William and Mary College, tells "Face the Nation" that "I'm not even going to begin to go there" about voting for former President Donald Trump in 2024, who he has written has "disdain for allies, fondness for authoritarian leaders, erratic behavior undermined his credibility."