Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 sale is the perfect time to save big on Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TVs and more

Samsung

If you haven't upgraded to a 4K smart TV, or you're looking to add one to a child's room, kitchen or guest room, we've discovered some great deals as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. Whether you're looking for a 50-inch, 65-inch or a large 75-inch screen for a home theater, you could save some serious cash right now.

Samsung's The Frame is the most popular smart TV among our readers. Amazon has just slashed the price of the 55-inch version from $1,498 down to just $998. You can save a quick $500, upgrade wall decor and enjoy watching your favorite shows and movies.

What we love about The Frame is that its bezel looks like a picture frame, and when you're not watching TV, the Frame displays either high resolution works of art or your own photos, so you'll never be looking at a giant black rectangle on your wall. Based on the size of your wall space, The Frame is available in a 32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 80-inch model. Right now, but only for a limited time, most of these sizes are on sale at Amazon.

Upgrading to a bigger and better TV can be expensive -- especially if you want the best quality. But all the best TVs are on sale at Amazon today during this October Prime Day event. And the best thing about 4K smart TVs is that as soon as they're connected to your home's Internet, you have access to all of your favorite streaming services and programming.

Best TV deals to shop at the October Amazon Prime Day sale



If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can save on many bestselling TVs from LG, Samsung, Hisense, Amazon Fire and more right now.

Samsung via Best Buy

Amazon is offering huge October Prime Day deals on Samsung's The Frame, our No. 1 bestselling TV of 2023. Right now, you can get the television bundled with your choice of bezel starting at $548 for the 32-inch model.

Powered by the Tizen OS that gives you easy access to your favorite content, Samsung's The Frame offers some unique functionality; it's designed to be hung on a wall. Thanks to its bezel that looks like a picture frame, when this TV is hung on a wall in your home, it resembles a piece of artwork. It automatically displays either famous works of art or your favorite photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, Samsung's The Frame uses a non-glare matte finish. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors. Thanks to The Frame's thin (just one-inch thick) design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame on any wall -– yet it's able to use its QLED display to showcase 4K resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than one billion colors.

What we like about Samsung's The Frame smart TV:

When displaying artwork, the TV's auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate.

Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on The Frame by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.

The matte finish display is virtually glare-free and showcases accurate colors.

If you're a Disney fan, in conjunction with Disney's 100th anniversary celebration, Samsung developed a limited edition Disney100 version of The Frame, which originally sold out within days, but has just come back in stock.

Most sizes of the regular edition of The Frame are on sale now. Check out these deals offered right now on Amazon:

Amazon

This highly-rated Samsung QLED TV uses AI smarts to upscale content to 4K resolution. The 120Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio, combined with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, makes this a great TV choice for gamers. But everyone will appreciate the TV's bright colors, slim design and crisp visuals. It even comes with a solar-powered remote.

If you're looking for a smart TV that's a tad smaller, the 2023 edition of the popular Q70C's 55-inch version is also on sale for 20% off, bringing the price down to $798.

What we love about the 65" Samsung Q70C Series TV:

The TV is ultra slim, so it won't stick out from your wall.

The 120Hz refresh rate will make action look smooth.

The TV's object tracking sound feature creates immersive 3D audio.

You get four HDMI ports, so you can easily connect a bunch of gear, like a soundbar, console gaming system(s) and cable box.

The Q70C supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI and USB connectivity.

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. And it works with Alexa to accept voice commands that allow you to control your TV and other smart gear in your home. You can go entirely remote-free and simply ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your iPhone right into your living room? Use the TV's AirPlay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible iOS mobile device to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire Omni series TV is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary. Note that these are Prime member exclusive deals, so you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best savings on the Amazon Fire Omni series TV.

To dramatically enhance sound quality, we recommend connecting an optional sound bar, like the new Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, which supports DTS:X and Dolby Audio. It's available for $120. In our recent soundbar coverage, we also recommend the Roku Streambar Pro as an affordable, yet extremely high-quality soundbar. It too is currently on sale at Amazon for $140 (that's 21% off).

Right now, the 50-inch version of this TV is on sale for 60% off, so you can purchase it for just $150. However, you can save big on these screen sizes too:

Why we like the Amazon Fire TV Omni series:

Amazon Fire TVs work with Alexa, so you can use voice commands to control it and other smart gear in your home.

The TV integrates perfectly with Amazon Prime Video, as well as all other popular streaming services.

These TVs offer brilliant 4K resolution at an affordable price.

The Amazon Fire TVs are equipped with three HDMI ports.

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series Amazon

The 2023 version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is also currently being offered at a highly competitive price. Because it's designed by Amazon, it offers full integration with the Alexa digital voice assistant and the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

You can control the TV and other compatible smart home gear with the included voice remote. You get full access to all of the other popular streaming services via the FireOS operating system. This TV is equipped with four HDMI ports, but just one USB port, one Ethernet port and one optical audio port. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. To enhance the picture quality for supported programming, you get HDR10 and HLG support. Dolby Audio and Dolby Digital Plus are supported as well, so with the proper speakers (sold separately), you can get true surround sound.

Instead of a 120Hz refresh rate, you'll need to settle for just 60Hz. High-action content (such as video games or live sports) won't look as fluid on this TVs as it will on a television with a higher refresh rate, but for watching TV shows and most movies, a 60Hz refresh rate is plenty adequate.

Why we like the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series:

Use the voice remote to access Amazon Alexa and control the TV and other smart gear in your home with voice commands.

The Fire TV app allows you to use your smartphone as a remote control for the TV.

The HD10 and HLG support enhance picture quality, while Dolby Audio and Dolby Digital Plus helps to ensure what you're watching is accompanied by great sound. (Although we do recommend connecting a soundbar

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary, but right now, most are on sale (but only for a limited time).

LG OLED evo C3 LG

Now that OLED technology is becoming commonplace, you no longer need to pay a hefty premium for it. Yes, OLED TVs are still on the pricier side, but they're more affordable than ever. The 2023 edition of the LG OLED Evo C3 is definitely one of the more affordable OLED TVs currently available.

This TV relies on LG's proprietary a9 AI Processor Gen6, which improves brightness and contrast while fine tuning colors based on ambient lighting in the room. While these TVs support HDR and Dolby Vision to enhance picture quality, the main reason to upgrade to an OLED TV is for the extreme detail, color accuracy and vibrant colors that OLED technology is able to generate.

The LG evo C3 TV is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary by size, but all are currently on sale at Amazon.

As with all OLED screens equipped with Dolby Vision, expect to see dark and solid blacks, bright whites and truly accurate and life-like colors. Whatever you're watching will be seen as close as possible to how it was intended. The TV's Filmmaker mode enhances picture quality even further when you're watching movies.

Why we like the LG OLED evo C3:

It's a great gaming TV option with lots of specialized features for console or PC-based gaming systems.

This TV offers Dolby Atmos sound support, which works with the TVs internal speakers or an optional soundbar

LG integrates LG Channels into its TV which gives you free access to more than 300 free channels.

Amazon

An alternative to a traditional TV is one of the latest 4K ultra short throw projectors. We're a huge fan of the AWOL Vision LTV-2500, which is currently on sale for an unprecedented 40% off. This brings the price down to $2,099.

With this projector, you can generate a picture up to 150-inches, with a maximum brightness of 2,600 lumens, so it'll be bright and clear even in well-lit rooms. To create the ultimate at-home cinematic experience, you'll want to dim the lights, connect a soundbar and pop up some popcorn.

The LTV-2500 supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes with an Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max, so it's ready to stream all of your favorite content. This laser projector is also 3D ready and supports any active shutter 3D glasses (sold separately).

This projector uses three cutting-edge lasers to cover 107% of the top BT 2020 color gamut and 147% of DCI-P3 for digital movie theater projection. This means you'll experience more than one billion accurate colors, bright whites and extra dark blacks which results a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, with support for HDR10+, DTS:X, Active3D, Dolby Vision and 4K UltraHD.

Why we like the AWOL Vision LTV-2500:

Laser life is 25,000+ hours.

Image size is between 80 and 150-inches.

Resolution is 4K with a 60Hz refresh rate.

HDR10+, DTS:X, Active3D, Dolby Vision and 4K UltraHD are supported.



Image throw distance is TR=0.25.

The even more powerful AWOL Vision LTV-3500 is also on sale for $1,000 off, bringing the price down to $5,500. This model has a maximum brightness of 3,500 lumens, plus some additional features that make it the ultimate centerpiece for a high-end home theater setup.

Amazon

We're huge fans of Hisense, which has developed a strong reputation by incorporating high-end components and technology into its TVs, but typically offers its products at more competitive prices than its competition. For example, the 2023 edition of the popular 65-inch Hisense Class U7 Series Mimi-LED ULED 4K smart TV is currently on sale at Amazon for an impressively low $728, which represents a $322 savings on top of its already low price.

The U7 series runs using the GoogleTV OS, so all of your favorite streaming content is readily available from this TV that offers 4K resolution with a whopping 144Hz refresh rate. The TV also uses Quantum Dot QLED technology to generate pure, rich and highly accurate colors, which showcasing incredible detailed. And even if what you're watching is not produced in native 4K resolution, the TV does an impressive job upscaling 1080p content to make it look as close to 4K as possible.

The Hisense Class U7 TV is available in multiple screen sizes. All are currently on sale at Amazon.

The U7 TVs also supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Vision HD when it comes to picture quality, as well as Dolby Atmos for sound. And thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate and the TV's Game mode (which supports FreeSync Premium Pro), your favorite video games will have minimal input lag, with practically zero screen jitter or frame tearing. Meanwhile, the Filmmaker mode will add a more cinematic quality to your favorite movies.

What we like about the Hisense U7 Series TVs:

Hisense TVs offer an excellent picture quality and are very competitively priced, even when not on sale.

The screens offer a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.

When generating a picture, the U7 relies on Full Array Local Dimming.

For gamers, the TV offers Hisense's Game Mode Pro.

The TV runs using the GoogleTV OS.

Sony Bravia 65-inch X90L Series: $1,098 (8% off)

Amazon

It's very rare to find a Sony 4K smart TV on sale, but leave it to Amazon to offer a great deal on this Sony Bravia 65-inch X90L Series TV during its Prime Day October 2023 sale. For a limited time, you can enjoy this full array LED TV in your home for just $1,098.

This 2023 edition of the Sony Bravia X90L supports Dolby Vision HDR, runs using the GoogleTV OS and offers some sweet extra features for Playstation 5 gamers. For example, as soon as you power up your PS5, the TV switches to its Game mode that offers Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality.

The X90L is available in a variety of sizes. Most are on sale right now on Amazon.

You'll find that 65-inches is typically the perfect size screen for an average bedroom or living room. When it comes to watching high-action programming, whether it's a movie, live sporting event or your favorite game, you'll appreciate the TV's 120Hz refresh rate, combined with the TV's cognitive processor XR. These technologies consistently delivers a sharp and highly detailed picture with accurate colors, bright whites and deep blacks.

What we like about the Sony Bravia X90L Series:

This is the ideal TV for Sony Playstation 5 gamers.

The TV runs using the GoogleTV OS.

You'll enjoy Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated mode when streaming your favorite content.

The X90L supports Dolby Atmos sound.

