The best air fryers on sale now at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has the best air fryers on sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, including big savings on Instant Pot air fryers.

We've selected the best air fryers you can shop right now, including the No. 1 best-selling air fryer on Amazon. No Amazon Prime membership? You're going to want to make sure you're an Amazon Prime member for this.

Air fryers are the secret to making healthier crispy chicken tenders and chicken wings (even from frozen); crisp french fries and potato skins; juicy meatballs and more. Best of all, because of the way air fryers work to recirculate air, you can make these foods with less oil than traditional methods of preparation.

Air fryer deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Shop Amazon for all your air fryer needs. There's no need to wait for Prime Day deals if you're looking for a new air fryer. Air fryers are affordable and on sale now. We've found a number of Amazon deals on air fryers you can score right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and paired them with some great air fryer recipes to try.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart)

Amazon

The Cosori air fryer is the No. 1 best-selling air fryer on Amazon. features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time for the most crisp and crunch. Cooking for more than one or two? According to the brand, the 5.8-quart basket can fit a whole five-pound chicken. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"This thing is so easy to clean and use," enthused an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer. "It has made cooking bacon the easiest thing ever, it's great for reheating items or using it as a mini oven. It becomes a must-have item after you've gotten used to adding it to your cooking accessories. I'll always have an air fryer from now on in my kitchen."

Save $10 when you apply Amazon's coupon.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $110 (reduced from $120 with Amazon coupon)

Cosori air fryer (5 quart)

Cosori via Amazon

This five-quart Cosori air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees and can fit enough food for four people. It features nine different cooking functions that can be selected with just the touch of a button. This Cosori air fryer uses Cosori's Air Whisper Technology to cook no louder than 55 decibels. The brand claims that while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall.

The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA and PFOA free.

Save $5 when you apply Amazon's coupon.

Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $95 (reduced from $100 with Amazon coupon)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart)

Amazon

This Cosori air fryer features 12 different cooking functions. According to the brand, the air fryer's aluminum basket conducts heat three times faster and stores heat more effectively than other air fryers. The kitchen gadget uses dual heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.

Unlike the less expensive model above, the Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your phone so you can scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

"I love how easy it is to cook many different types of food in my new air fryer. No heavy greasy foods to deal with and the foods retain their natural flavors. Extremely fast cooking speeds and the model I chose makes shaking and turning foods over a thing of the past. The foods come out tender crisp and browned perfectly," raved an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori Dual Blaze 6.8 quart smart air fryer.

Save $20 when you apply Amazon's coupon.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $160 (reduced from $180 with Amazon coupon)

Emeril Lagasse power air fryer



Emeril Lagasse/Amazon

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse's countertop convection oven offers many of the same functions as other countertop air fryers, but manages to "kick it up a notch," in his signature fashion, by adding a rotisserie to the mix. It offers 12 functions on its LCD digital display -- air fry, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, toast, reheat, roast, broil, bagel, pizza, slow cook and warm/reheat -- and comes with a crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray and cookbook filled with Lagasse's recipes.

Emeril Lagasse power air fryer, $160 (reduced from $250)

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Walmart

This nine-in-one Instant Pot device can air fry, pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm as well as make rice and oatmeal. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe.

(You can see more deals on Instant Pots here.)

Save $20 when you apply Amazon's coupon.

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart), $180 (reduced from $200 with Amazon coupon)

NuWave Brio air fryer



Another air fryer that's popular with Amazon shoppers, the NuWave Brio comes in 6- and 15-quart sizes. It air frys, broils, roasts, grills, bakes, reheats and dehydrates. The device features an easy interface, with a menu of 100 preprogrammed recipes.

Don't forget to apply the coupon available at Amazon before you purchase -- you'll save an extra 15%.

NuWave Brio air fryer, $100 (regularly $115)

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 extra large air fryer

Ninja Foodi's multicooking air fryer gadgets dominate the high-end market. One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer offers an 8-quart pot that holds up to a 7-pound chicken or eight breasts. It can pressure- and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 extra large air fryer, $215 (reduced from $250)

Instant Vortex Plus (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

Yes, it's another Instant Pot device. But this one specifically air frys. Unlike many air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has an easy view window. Instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping, watch it get that delicious crunch while it cooks without letting all the heat out of your device.

The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food.

Instant Vortex Plus (6 quart), $117 (regularly $150)

Chefman digital air fryer (10.6 quart)



Chefman via Walmart

The Chefman digital air fryer does more than just get chicken fingers nice and crispy. This 10-liter appliance (10.6 quart) can be used as a rotisserie spit, oven and a dehydrator. It comes with cooking accessories that include removable racks, a rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit, drip tray and retrieval tool.

Chefman digital air fryer (10.6 quart), $84 (regularly $150)

Instant Pot Omni Plus toaster oven 240 (plus air fryer)

Best known for its Instant Pot pressure cookers, Instant also offers multi-cookers with air-fryer functionality, such as its Omni Plus toaster oven. The sleek-looking gadget boasts 10-in-1 functionality (air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm and convection oven) with enough space for a large chicken or 12-inch pizza, perfect for large groups. Amazon reviewers rate it 4.5 stars, giving it high marks for its easy-to-operate digital interface and stainless steel exterior.

Instant Pot Omni Plus 240 toaster oven, $250 (regularly 280)

More air fryers

If you're going to spend full price on an air fryer, you might as well get one of the best. We've found the top-rated air fryers you can buy online right now.

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart)

Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries -- it's ready to take on a multitude of air fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart), $150

Cuisinart air fryer, convection and toaster oven



Shaped more like a small, countertop toaster oven, Cuisinart's entry-level model works as an air fryer, convection and toaster oven. It is 2.9 cubic feet in size, and can hold 2.5 pounds of food. We've seen this model available at multiple retailers, but smart Kohl's shoppers can get the best deal.

Cuisinart air fryer, convection and toaster oven, $100

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has not officially announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Traditionally, Amazon has held its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

That said, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale was held Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22, 2021. That's unusual timing for the sale. If Amazon chooses to repeat the early timing for its Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, it's possible that Prime Day could fall on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Join Amazon Prime (monthly), $14.99

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

What is an air fryer?

i'am/Getty Images

Similar to a countertop convection oven, an air fryer is a portable cooking device with a variety of functions. However, unlike a convection oven, an air fryer offers an alternative approach to deep frying. Instead of engulfing food in a pool of fat, it circulates hot air to achieve a similar result, using only the oils on the food's surface.

How does an air fryer work?

Most air fryers feature a fan and heating mechanism, responsible for circulating air and cooking food. While every model varies, most of them feature adjustable timers and temperatures with suggestions for popular foods. Many air fryers require preheating prior to cooking.

Food is generally placed in some sort of basket at the bottom of the appliance, usually resembling a fryer basket. The hot air begins circulating and heating the existing (or added, often by a light spray) oils on food, resulting in a crisping effect. Depending on the recipe and air fryer model, you might need to flip food sometime during the cooking process.

What types of air fryers are there?

Over the course of the decade, the air fryer market has rapidly expanded with nearly every major appliance brand (including Ninja, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, Cosori, NuWave, Chefman and Philips) offering their own version. Many consumers opt for hybrid air fryers, which combine various cooking functions into one gadget, saving counter space and the need for multiple machines. Air fryer toaster ovens, air fryer pressure cookers, air fryer microwave ovens, air fryer countertop ovens and even full-size ovens that double as air fryers are some of the most popular options.

What other recipes can you make in an air fryer?

perfect loop/Getty Images

Air fryers are commonly used to cook fresh or frozen foods, including chicken wings, chicken breasts, chicken nuggets, french fries, pork chops, salmon, chicken tenders, bacon, potatoes, baked potato and chicken thighs. Some people even use air fryers to make cakes and other desserts.

Air fryer recipes are wildly popular on Pinterest, and cookbooks serve as much-needed companions to air fryers. In addition to diet-specific air fryer cookbooks and general recipes, Ninja, Cuisinart and Instant Pot all have cookbooks catering to their models.

Here are some popular air-fryer cookbooks you can buy on Amazon.

"America's Test Kitchen Air Fryer Perfection," $13 (reduced from $25)

Air Fryer Cookbook, $11

The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook, $14 (reduced from $22)

The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook, $10 (reduced from $17)

