Amazon Black Friday pet deal: Treat your dog with a Furbo pet camera and save more than $60

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out this post-Black Friday deal on the Furbo dog camera.

This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.

The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.

Furbo dog camera, $147 (reduced from $210)

More Black Friday pet deals that you can still get

Chewy isn't the only retailer offering great deals for pet parents. Check out these other top Black Friday pet deals.

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed

This U-Shaped bed provides 270-degree ergonomic cushioning to support your dog's head and neck. This orthopedic memory foam dog bed is up to 33 percent off right now. It comes in four stylish colors and three sizes. Pricing varies by size.

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (medium), $40 (reduced from $60)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (large), $50 after coupon (reduced from $70)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (extra-large), $70 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker

The Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker is like a smartwatch for your dog. It provides location tracking, activity tracking and health data tracking. With the GPS tracker, you can always know your dog's location. Owners can receive alerts if their dog leaves a designated location such as your home or yard. It also tracks activity data, such as walking distance and calories burned, to provide food portion recommendations. It can even record behaviors such as licking and scratching to track symptoms of allergies or other health concerns.

Whistle ultimate dog GPS tracker, $95 (reduced from $150)

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs

Sometimes smaller or older pets need a little help getting up onto a couch or bed. The PetSafe CozyUp folding stairs feature nonslip pads and side rails to help your dog safely climb onto furniture. The folding stairs have a weight capacity of 150 to 200 pounds, so even large dogs can use them.

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs, $46 (reduced from $63)

Lesure cat scratching post with bed

This Lesure cat scratching post is deeply discounted for Black Friday. This two-in-one item features three thick scratching posts and a plush kitten bed.

Lesure cat scratching post with bed, $30 (reduced from $60)

Petlibro automatic cat feeder



The Petlibro automatic cat feeder features a stainless-steel feeding bowl and twist-lock lid. Owners can set automated feeding schedules and portion sizes. It plugs into the wall with a USB-C adapter and uses D batteries as a backup power source.

Petlibro automatic cat feeder, $49 (reduced from $76)

Basepaws cat DNA test

Curious about your cat's genetic makeup? Use this home DNA test to find the breed of your cat and obtain a health and dental report that includes test results for 115 health and trait markers.

Basepaws cat DNA test, $89 (reduced from $159)

Wild One dog harness set

This adorable harness set includes a dog harness, dog leash and matching poop bag holder. The harness includes two D-rings on the back and one on the chest. The harness is easily adjustable at both the neck and back areas to provide a secure fit for your four-legged friend.

Pricing varie by color and size.

Wild One dog harness set, $38 (reduced from $48)

Zesty Paws dog supplements

Zesty Paws makes a ton of popular supplements for dogs (and they're even picky dog approved according to my own dog, Harley). Right now, you can save on a ton of dog supplements including probiotic bites, allergy bites and more

Zesty Paws probiotic bites, $19 (reduced from $$29)

Zesty Paws allergy immune supplement for dogs, $20 (reduced from $29)

Zesty Paws calming bites, $20 (reduced from $32)

Native Pet calming dog chews

These Native Pet calming dog chews are made with melatonin, hemp seed, thiamine, and L-theanine to calm anxious dogs. Plus, they're made with real chicken so your dog will also enjoy the taste.

Native Pet calming dog chews, $14 (reduced from $22)

Wild One treat pouch

This stylish treat pouch is a great gift for pet parents. It has a separate pocket to store your phone and belongings as well as a treat section so that you have plenty of snacks for your furry friend. The puch comes in 5 fashionable colors -- and it's on sale now during Amazon's post-Black Friday sale.

Wild One treat pouch, $34 (reduced from $44)

More Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our Black Friday deal articles.

