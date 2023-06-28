Amazon has an unbeatable deal on this reviewer-loved KitchenAid mini stand mixer ahead of Prime Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023 to find a great deal on a new KitchenAid mixer. Amazon has already unveiled a special early Amazon Prime Day deal on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer.

This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, make it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touch points ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 3,800 reviews.

"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," shared one Amazon reviewer.

Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. But hurry- this early Prime Day deal won't last for long.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $300 (reduced from $380)

Right now, Amazon is offering deals on just about everything for your kitchen. Shop deals on Instant Pots, Keurig coffee makers, toaster ovens and more. Want to save some extra cash? Check out these Amazon free money deals before you do your early Prime Day shopping.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $99



Walmart

Make a cup of coffee for yourself, or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee.

Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $99 (reduced from $190)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall and 11.3-inches deep.

It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $60 (reduced from $100)

Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart): $150

Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. This updated and compact version of the original Philips air fryer can grill, roast, bake, reheat and air fry. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).

Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart), $150 (reduced from $180)

Wirsh espresso machine: $140



Amazon

If you're trying to save some money by making your lattes at home, you won't want to miss this deal on the Wirsh espresso machine.

This 15-bar espresso maker helps you brew like a barista at home, with the ability to make a single or double shot, easy temperature control and a milk frothing wand.

Wirsh espresso machine, $140 with coupon (reduced from $200)

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $160

Ninja via Amazon

This kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

It's currently 20% off at Amazon.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $160 (reduced from $200)

Aucma stand mixer: $120



Aucuma via Amazon

We found a stand mixer for under $150. This wallet-friendly stand mixer can hold 6.5 quarts. It features six speeds and a pulse function. The Aucma stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories: whisk, dough hook, mixing beater.

This kitchen gadget is available in 10 colors.

"Move over KitchenAid!" commented an Amazon customer who purchased the Aucma device. "This mixer is awesome! I have made everything from whipped cream to bread dough and it works superbly! Motor is powerful and doesn't lag at all, even with the stiffest dough that I throw at it. I even have a recipe where I knead a dough on medium-high speed for 15 mins, and it does not lag nor does it overheat."

Aucma stand mixer, $120 with coupon (reduced from $157)

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer: $130

An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $130 (reduced from $160)

Proctor Silex 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots: $22

Amazon

Bagel lovers, rejoice! This Proctor Silex toaster was made with extra-wide slots to effortlessly toast bagels and thicker breads. Choose from seven settings to toast your bread to your preferred level.

Proctor Silex 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots, $22 (reduced from $27)

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine: $619



Amazon

This fully-automatic Philips espresso machine features an intuitive touch display and LatteGo automatic milk frother to help you craft the perfect latte at home.

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine, $619 (reduced from $649)

