Our favorite furniture deals at Amazon's big home sale today

Want to know the secret to giving your living space a fresh-for-2024 makeover without breaking the bank? It's Amazon. Specifically, Amazon's furniture deals -- the online giant has a large selection of top-rated items for your home, much of it at prices far lower than you'd find at your local furniture chain.

And it's not just large pieces of furniture that's on sale. Now is a great time to shop for sofas, rugs, accents and more.

Whichever room of your home could use a makeover, you'll find some great furniture for sale at Amazon -- some at surprisingly low prices. And, as always, if you're an Amazon Prime member, delivery of your purchases are free.

PS: Amazon isn't the only retailer having a huge sale right now. Check out the best furniture deals at Wayfair and all the deals at the still-happening Presidents Day sale at West Elm. There's a 20% off Presidents Day sale at Herman Miller, too, through Feb. 26, 2024.

Amazon's bestselling bookcase is just $22 (save 69%)

The Furrino three-tier bookcase is an Amazon bestseller and CBS Essentials' reader favorite. It features particle board construction and measures 9.29"D x 12.01"W x 31.5"H. The maximum weight capacity is 30 pounds.

"I needed bookshelves for my apartment bedroom that would not overpower the space," says one verified Amazon reviewer. "These are the perfect size and match the flooring. Easy to assemble, straight-forward instructions, nothing missing or broken."

The Furrino three-tier bookcase is available in a variety of colors. Right now, you'll get the best price on the white and pink -- they're $22 each, reduced from $69 (save 69%). The green and light blue colors are $23, the black bookcase sells for $24.

Chita oversized modular sectional fabric sofa set: $1,300 ($200 off)

Transform the look of your living room with this L-shaped sectional couch and save $200 in the process. It's a three seat modular sofa that includes a storage ottoman. Choose from four solid colors -- linen, blue, grey or terracotta.

This sofa set features a clean and classic design with comfortable 34-inch wide seats. The sofa's frame is padded with high density foam and topped by loose cushions. Soft, reversible back cushions and arm pillows are padded with a soft blend of fiber. The non-reversible seat cushions have fiber-wrapped, high-resiliency foam.

Regularly $1,500, you can get this top-rated sectional sofa for $1,300 after Amazon coupon.

Modway velvet accent swivel chair: $408 (10% off)

Available in midnight blue or gray, this swivel accent chair will fit nicely into a living room, guest room or bedroom. It measures 31.5 x 33 x 28 inches and offers stain-resistant performance velvet upholstery and a sturdy frame.

This barrel back lounge chair provides a comfortable seating experience with dense foam padding and soft upholstery. Its weight capacity is 900 pounds and it comes fully assembled.

Save 10% on this chair at Amazon now.

nuLoom Rigo 8 'x 10' hand woven farmhouse jute area rug: $219 (39% off)

This lovely, hand woven area rug will match almost any room's existing decor and add a touch of elegance. It's made from 100% jute and will make a great addition to a living room or dining room.

The off-white, 8' x 10' area rug is easy to maintain, but it's not water resistant. If you're looking to give a room a simple facelift, this elegant rug offers a quick and easy solution.

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of this 4.1-star-rated rug by 39%, so you'll pay just $219.

Kate and Laurel Hutton wood frame wall mirror: $229 (12% off)

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the best decorated room of them all? Well, with this decorative wood frame wall mirror, the answer can be you. The circular mirror is 30-inches in diameter, although a 22-inch and 36-inch option is also available.

Choose between four frame finishes -- gray, natural, rustic brown or walnut brown. Within the frame, the mirror is 28.5 inches in diameter and the wooden frame is two inches deep with a 0.75 inch profile.

Right now, you can save 12% when you purchase the 30-inch version of the mirror from Amazon.

OKD stand for 75-inch TVs: $220 (save $80)

This mid-century modern entertainment center offers a perfect home for your 75-inch (or larger) television set. It features two natural rattan doors and storage shelves. The unit measures 66 x 15.7 x 25 inches and comes in your choice of three colors: oak, cherry and white.

It's made from premium engineered wood, which can withstand the challenge of long-term use. And thanks to its four angled wood legs, you get excellent support and the ability to vacuum underneath. The countertop can hold up to 150 pounds and can easily accommodate your TV and other items.

Right now at Amazon, you can get this entertainment center for $220 after coupon, for a total savings of $80.

Bidiso lift top coffee table: $200 ($35 off)

Available in seven color options, this traditional coffee table has a secret. The top pulls up to transform it into a small table that can be used for dining, while revealing a storage compartment underneath. The Bidiso lift top coffee table is an Amazon bestseller and can be assembled in under 10 minutes.

The table measures 21.6 x 39.3 x 15.7 inches and features a rounded corner design to avoid damage and injury. It emphasizes modern and stylish character with a high-end feel. The table features high-strength particleboard construction with four solid wood feet for stability.

"This is clearly a laminate table, not real wood," says one Amazon reviewer about this 4.6-star-rated coffee table. "But, it looks nice, and we don't have to worry about someone putting a cold drink on the top and ruining it. It wears like a kitchen countertop."

This coffee table can be yours for just $200 at Amazon after applying the $35 coupon.

Yaheetech recliner chair single sofa: $110 (save 12%)

If you're looking for a comfy chair for your living room that's perfect for extended binge watching sessions, this budget reclining single sofa chair in your answer. It comes in nine colors, so you can choose one to match your room's existing decor.

This 4.3-star-rated sofa chair measures 33.5 x 26.5 x 39.5 inches and is made using polyester boucle fabric, engineered wood, foam and fiberfill. The footrest offers an adjustable angle between zero and 90 degrees. Actual seat depth is 19.7 inches and the chair's maximum weight capacity is 265 pounds.

You can get this chair at Amazon for just $110, reduced from $135.

Ironck kitchen island with storage: $150 (save $100)

If you need extra food preparation space in your kitchen or a moveable table that can be used with optional stools for dining, check out this kitchen island on wheels. It's available in white or black and offers plenty of storage.

It measures 15.35 x 47.25 x 35.05 inches and features easy-glide drawers, a two door cabinet, along with a three tier open shelf on the side. The opposite side has a hanging paper towel rack.

This wheeled kitchen island is made from MDF board, which gives it plenty of structural strength and durability. On the bottom are four easy to move swivel wheels, two of which include brakes.

For a limited time, you can snag this kitchen island for just $150 after coupon at Amazon, or $100 off its regular price.

Tribesigns gold entryway table: $140 (18% off)

Do you need a convenient tabletop to put down the items you're holding when you return home? Or perhaps you want to showcase some decorative nicknacks in your home's entranceway. Either way, this bold entryway table offers a great solution.

The main components of the table are made from 1.97 inch thick E1 particle board. It features a faux marble tabletop and base. Measuring 39.37 x 11.81 x 31.49 inches, the table is waterproof, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

Right now, the Tribesigns gold entryway table is on sale at Amazon for 18% off, which brings its price down to just $140.

Alaterre Furniture Durango 27" end table: $176 (43% off)

This brown end table from Alaterre Furniture measures 27 x 17 x 26 inches, has a weight capacity of 100 pounds and offers a tabletop thickness of 1.5 inches. The entire table is made from acacia wood and steel. It has a lacquer finish and will make a stylish statement in any living room.

Amazon has cut the price of this end table by a whopping 43%, all the way down to $176. With a price this good, you might want to buy two of them -- one for either end of your sofa.

More Amazon furniture deals to shop today

The items listed above are just a small taste of Amazon's furniture deals. For more items, tap the button below -- Amazon has discounted some furniture items by up to 63% this week.