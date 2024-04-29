Watch CBS News

Seinfeld in 2020 | 60 Minutes Archive

How does Jerry Seinfeld define a laugh? "It's a chemical explosion," the comedian said in a 2020 interview with 60 Minutes, in which he reflected on his career, family life and relationship with New York.
