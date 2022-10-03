100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is our top gift for girls this holiday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're going to buy a toy this holiday season, make it this guinea pig play set. Little ones who love animals and caring for pets won't be able to get enough of the top-rated Little Live Pets Mama Surprise toy.

Keep reading to see why this unusual (but kid-loved) gift is our top toy pick for girls this Christmas and Hanukkah. It's suitable for ages 4 and up.

You may not be able to give the littles in your life a real pet for Christmas, but you can give them Little Live Pets Mama Surprise.

Why we picked Little Live Pets Mama Surprise as a top gift

This guinea pig play set is destined to be one of the top-selling toys this holiday season, making an appearance on Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List and Amazon Toys We Love List 2022. It's highly rated by Amazon shoppers, with a 4.7-star review score. Plus, it's a CBS Essentials bestsellers -- our readers have bought this toy more often than any other so far this holiday season.

For those reasons, we added Little Live Pets Mama Surprise to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday gift list as the best gift for girls this Christmas and Hanukkah.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Amazon

This interactive guinea pig toy needs to be fed and brushed like a real guinea pig. The device makes 20 sounds and reactions as kids pat, feed, groom and interact with her. And just like the real thing, this mama guinea pig can give birth.

According to the brand, when the toy receives enough love and attention, "her heart will start glowing and she'll let out a melody to let you know that a baby is about to arrive." This guinea pig mama can deliver three babies. Each baby is delivered with a care package and surprise themed accessories, including rock 'n' roll, preppy and princess themed babies.

"I was looking for a gift for my 4 year old niece who has everything," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the play set. "She absolutely loves it!!! She carries the mom everywhere and keeps the babies in the cage. She would be so excited when the mom would 'give birth.' It has really kept her busy. The mama pig makes the sweetest sounds. My niece loves the mama pig more than the babies. I am thankful for this sweet toy."

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $59 (reduced from $65)

More toys for girls they'll love this holiday

We found plenty more top-rated gifts for girls that we think will be absolute hits this holiday. Don't just take our word for it, though -- many of the following girls' toys are on Amazon and Walmart's top toys of 2022 lists.

Here are our favorite gift alternatives to Little Live Pets Mama Surprise.

Top Little Live Pets Mama Surprise alternative: Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle

Little Live Pets via Amazon

The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one about this pooping turtle toy: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"

"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer, referencing the song the Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle sings before you place him on the included toy toilet.

Right now, this top-rated purple pooping turtle is $2 off at Amazon.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $33 (reduced from $35)

Another Little Live Pets alternative: Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo

Little Live Pets via Amazon

Is a pooping turtle not quite the right gift? Well, good news: Little Live Pets also makes a pink pooping flamingo named Sherbet. This value pack includes extra bags for food for the toy to ... well, poop out.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo value pack, $35

Top Barbie gift for girls: Barbie Dream Camper toy play set with pool

Mattel via Amazon

The Barbie Dream Camper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide.

The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.

Barbie Dream Camper toy play set with pool, $89 (regularly $100)

This toy is also available at Walmart. The retail giant named it one of the top toys of 2022.

Barbie Dream Camper, $89 (reduced from $100)

Top Disney gift for girls: Disney 'Frozen' bike with doll carrier sleigh

Disney

Your little "Frozen" fan will squeal with joy over this Disney bike with a doll carrier sleigh by Huffy.

This 12-inch bike has training wheels and its frame has graphics of Elsa. It features sparkling streamers and ice tread tires. Plus, it includes an adorable little sleigh for any Anna, Elsa or Olaf doll that wants to come along for a ride.

Disney 'Frozen' bike with doll carrier sleigh, $94

More top-rated toys for girls to consider

We've found toys destined to delight this holiday from L.O.L. Surprise! dolls to Disney Lego sets. Some of these top-rated toys for girls are on sale now.

L.O.L. Surprise! fashion show mega runway playset with 80 surprises

Walmart

Kids won't get bored with this L.O.L. Surprise! playset that offers 80 surprises, including 12 exclusive dolls with accessories to make over 1,500 mix-and-match looks. The included runway has four different play areas.

L.O.L. Surprise! fashion show mega runway playset with 80 surprises, $129 (reduced from $140)

Lego Disney 'Encanto' the Madrigal house building kit

Walmart

Build the Madrigal house from "Encanto" with 587 Lego pieces. It's a three-level house that comes with a sticker sheet for decorating. It comes with two mini-doll figures and one micro-doll figure (of Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio), as well as capybara and butterfly figures.

Lego Disney "Encanto" the Madrigal house building kit, $50

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box

Amazon

This 17-inch tall "Bluey" playhouse offers hours of fun. Just press the octopus to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases. It includes figures of Bingo, Bluey, Chattermax and Nana. There's even a moving dance floor where kids can recreate the opening dance scene of the show. Rated 4.5 stars.

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box, $89 (reduced from $100)

Squishmallows Platypus



Amazon

Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset

Amazon

This toy ice cream truck has a Play-Doh soft serve machine, a scooping station, a sprinkle maker and tools and molds. Ring up customers at the register and play ice cream truck jingles. This playset comes with 12 Play-Doh colors.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset, $95

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy

Amazon

This baby and toddler learning toy bounces and plays music. It teaches the alphabet, colors, counting to 10 and opposites. It also plays more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, complete with multi-color lights. Toddlers can press the mic button to record and playback sounds with fun remix effects too.

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy, $40 after coupon (reduced from $45)

100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The best gifts to give this Christmas

It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.

So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set and this pooping purple turtle.

Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances and so much more.

