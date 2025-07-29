Gunman in NYC office shooting tried to target NFL headquarters, Mayor Eric Adams says

The shooter behind a deadly rampage inside an office building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening was apparently targeting NFL offices there, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday morning.

Adams said investigators recovered a note in which the gunman, Shane Tamura, wrote about CTE.

"He did have a note on him. The note alluded to that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participate in contact sports. He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury," the mayor said on "CBS Mornings."

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a brain injury caused by repeated trauma to the head. It came into the spotlight in recent years as more high-profile cases have been confirmed.

Tamura never played in the NFL, but articles from the Santa Clarita Valley Signal in 2014 show he played high school football in California.

The 27-year-old from the Las Vegas area drove cross-country to New York in the days before the shooting, investigators said. The 44-story building at 345 Park Ave. is home to offices for the NFL, as well as Blackstone, KPMG and others.

Once Tamura got there, Adams said, "He took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters. Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees."

Four people, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, were killed in the shooting, and another person is hospitalized in critical condition. Blackstone confirmed one of its employees, Wesley LePatnerLePatner, was among the victims.

"Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond. She embodied the best of Blackstone. Our prayers are with her husband, children and family. We are also saddened by the loss of the other innocent victims as well, including brave security personnel and NYPD," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Rudin Management also released a statement confirming the death of an employee, but did not release that person's name. The 32BJ SEIU union said a security officer, identified as Aland Etienne, was also killed in the attack.

President Trump posted on social media saying he was briefed on the shooting and that his heart is with the victims' families. FBI Director Kash Patel also posted, offering his prayers for the fallen officer.

Adams said the NYPD is sending two teams to Las Vegas to execute a search warrant and investigate the weapons recovered so far.

Meanwhile, bullet holes could be seen in the windows Tuesday, as investigators removed several bags of evidence from the building. Adams said the high-rise has many safeguards, including a button that can freeze the elevators, but the security guard was shot before he could activate it.

"If he was able to get to the button, he could have froze the elevator. But he was assassinated behind the counter as he attempted to hide himself," the mayor said.

NFL tells NYC employees to work from home following shooting

An NFL employee was seriously wounded in Monday's shooting and has been hospitalized in stable condition, according to a message NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to employees.

Goodell told New York employees to work from home Tuesday while the building remains an active crime scene. He also said there would be increased security and grief counselors available.

"We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared," the commissioner wrote. "We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others."

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn opened Tuesday's news conference from training camp by sending thoughts and prayers to everyone affected.

What we know about Shane Tamura in NYC shooting

Investigators said Tamura drove from Las Vegas to New York City, where he double-parked his black BMW outside the building on Park Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said he exited the vehicle carrying an M4 rifle and walked into the lobby, where he opened fire on Islam and two other victims, believed to be LePatner and Etienne, on the ground floor.

Police say Midtown shooter Shane Tamura was found to have a concealed weapons permit after the rampage. CBS News New York

He then took the elevator to the 33rd floor and shot another victim before shooting himself in the chest, Tisch said. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to law enforcement in Las Vegas, Tamura had a documented mental health history. Police said prescription medications were found in his car, along with a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver and more ammunition.

Adams expressed frustration that he was able to get a concealed firearms permit.

"It just makes our challenge -- what we have done in the city about removing illegal guns off the streets -- we have strong gun laws here, but many of our neighboring states have lax gun laws," he said.

Under Nevada law, a person may be banned from owning a gun if they have been declared mentally ill in court or committed to a mental health facility. CBS News New York is working to confirm the details of Tamura's mental health history.