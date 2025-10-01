Here's how a federal government shutdown will impact Michigan

With Congress failing to reach an agreement on a federal budget after another round of voting late Tuesday, a federal government shutdown began at 12:01 Wednesday. October 1 is the start of the fiscal year for federal government.

The Office of Management and Budget sent a letter late Tuesday to federal agencies that they "should now execute their plans for an orderly shutdown."

That being said, many of those plans were not made public in advance.

Details that CBS News Detroit has been able to confirm include:

Paycheck impact on Michigan residents

Over 29,000 civilian federal workers live in Michigan, the Congressional Research Service says. Nearly 10,000 of them live in Michigan's 10th Congressional District, which includes Rochester Hills, Sterling Heights, Warren and Mount Clemens. This does not include military personnel.

CBS News said almost no federal workers, whether they get placed on furlough or are considered essential employees and need to stay on the job, will be paid until Congress reaches a deal. They will receive back pay after the shutdown is over, although there is certainly no timeline on that.

There also is the possibility of permanent layoffs, CBS News reports, citing a memo from the White House Office of Management and Bduget.

Members of Congress do get to continue drawing a paycheck.

Air travel

The Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration require most of their employees to work even if workers at other federal agencies are furloughed, CBS News reports.

That means airport screeners, air traffic controllers, federal air marshals, safety inspectors and other workers with those agencies are expected to continue showing up on the job, even if paychecks are held up.

TSA has told passengers to expect delays at security checkpoints.

Veterans Affair medical sites

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says VA medical centers, outpatient clinics and vet centers will be open as usual and providing services during shutdown operations.

National cemetery sites

There are five national cemeteries in Michigan, including Great Lakes National Cemetery, which is in Oakland County's Holly Township.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says burials will continue and applications for headstones and burial benefits will continue during shutdown operations. However, there will be no grounds maintenance or placement of permanent headstones at VA cemeteries.

National Park Service sites

The National Park Service has several sites in Michigan, including Isle Royale National Park in Houghton, Keweenaw National Historical Park in Calumet, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising and River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe.

The National Park Service's contingency plan for 2025 said staffing at the park sites will be on a case by case basis, with minimal services provided. If a building or facility is normally locked or secured during non-business hours, it also needs to be locked or secured for the duration of a shutdown.

Park website and social media will not be maintained "except for emergency communications."

Law enforcement, emergency response and public health matters such as drinking water and sewage may continue. Park superintendents may allow special events and activities on site if the activity does not require park staff to provide monitoring or resources. In addition, no new special event permits will be issued.

This is a developing story. CBS News Detroit will provide updates as additional details are available.