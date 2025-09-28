At least 4 killed, 8 injured in "act of targeted violence" at Michigan church; suspect dead

At least 4 killed, 8 injured in "act of targeted violence" at Michigan church; suspect dead

At least four people are dead after a shooter opened fire at a church in Michigan during a Sunday morning worship service and then set it ablaze. Eight other victims have been hospitalized, according to police.

Worshippers were gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McCandlish Road in Grand Blanc Township around 10:25 a.m., Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said. That's when the suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton, Michigan, drove his vehicle through the front doors of the church, exited his vehicle and fired "several rounds" of an assault rifle at hundreds of churchgoers, Renye said at a news conference.

Ten people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital, where two victims were pronounced dead. One victim was in critical condition and seven others were in stable condition on Sunday afternoon.

Renye said in an update on Sunday evening that two other people were found dead inside the church and that "some" individuals are still unaccounted for, though the exact number is unknown. Police did not say how those two people died.

Police said Sanford died after a Grand Blanc officer and a DNR officer "engaged in gunfire" with him in the back parking lot of the church. Records confirmed by CBS News show that Sanford was a Marine Corps veteran. Authorities have not confirmed his motive in the attack.

A vehicle that was rammed into the building is surrounded by smoke as a firefighter works on the scene at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Mich., Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Lukas Katilius/The Flint Journal via AP) Lukas Katilius / AP

According to investigators, the suspect deliberately started a fire at the Latter-day Saints church at some point. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the fire was started using some type of accelerant. Crews have since contained the blaze, but the church is considered a total loss.

The FBI is leading the case, which is now being investigated as "an act of targeted violence."

Michigan state police said Sunday evening that officers are continuing to response to other locations in the community after they received additional bomb threats. Law enforcement confirmed some suspected devices were located but did not provide additional details of where or what they were.

Officials have set up an on-site reunification site at a movie theatre on Trillium Circle Avenue. Anyone who needs to connect with someone who was at the church is asked to call the American Red Cross at 248-705-7352.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip here.

Smoke rises from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sept. 28, 2025. Police said there were multiple victims in a shooting at the church. CBS News Detroit

The Church of Jesus Christ said in a written statement that it has been in communication with law enforcement and that it's thankful for the emergency responders who are helping the victims and their families.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world," the statement said. "In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved."

Officials react to Michigan church shooting

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted a written statement on social media that said, "My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable. I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly. We will continue to monitor this situation and hold the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc close."

Grand Blanc Township police said at least 100 Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are responding to the shooting. FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the agency is tracking reports of the shooting and that agents are at the scene to assist local authorities.

"Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy," Patel said.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she has received briefings about the incident.

"Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy," Bondi said.

President Trump also said that he has been briefed on the shooting.

"The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY," Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social post.

According to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, her agency is in communication with "interagency partners."

Noem added in a social media post on X that, "Sacred places of worship should never fear violence in America. I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families."

The New York Police Department said early Sunday afternoon that it was deploying "additional resources to religious institutions across the city," in response to the shooting. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also said Sunday that out of an abundance of caution, the Los Angeles Police Department will be increasing patrols at places of worship across the city.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said it will have counselors at its facility starting on Monday and through the rest of the week.