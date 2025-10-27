Government shutdown live updates as Senate set to reconvene
What to know on Day 27 of the government shutdown:
- Democrats and Republicans continue to trade blame over the shutdown, the second-longest funding lapse in history, and show little sign of moving from their positions, while a clear resolution remains out of sight on Day 27 of the shutdown.
- The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon and is not scheduled to vote on a House-passed measure to fund the government today after failing to advance the bill for a 12th time last week.
- Federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1, the U.S. The Department of Agriculture said, warning that "the well has run dry" for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The notice comes as lawmakers stare down a handful of key deadlines increasing pressure to reopen the government.
Shutdown impact stretches from federal workers to air traffic control and food assistance
Nearly half a million federal workers missed their first full paycheck on Friday. Sarah Lamm is among them, continuing to go to work at a Social Security field office without pay 27 days into the shutdown.
"I'm the head of my household. I'm the sole income provider for my home. I'm a parent. I have two small children. I carry the load in that sense," Lamm told CBS News. "Not having an end in sight, I think adds to that anxiety and everything's very uncertain."
And this week, thousands more are expected to not be paid — including air traffic controllers.
A series of staffing shortages on Sunday prompted a temporary ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport, with additional delays reported in Newark, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that "controllers are wearing thin," pointing to more than 20 staffing triggers.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on its website that "the well has run dry," warning that no benefits will be issued on Nov. 1 under the food stamp program, known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which covers 40 million Americans.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says U.S. won't be able to pay military by Nov. 15
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that service members will miss paychecks by Nov. 15 if the government shutdown stretches on, despite the Trump administration's previous assurances that members of the military will be paid amid the funding lapse.
"I think we'll be able to pay them beginning in November, but by Nov. 15 our troops and service members who are willing to risk their lives aren't going to be able to get paid," Bessent said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

Federal food aid will not go out starting Nov. 1, Trump administration says
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1, raising the stakes for families nationwide as the government shutdown drags on.
The new notice comes after the Trump administration said it would not tap roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP, flowing into November. That program helps about 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries.
