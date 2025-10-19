3 killed in Clinton County small plane crash "presumptively identified," medical official says

The three people killed in a small plane crash in Bath Township, Michigan, on Thursday evening have been "presumptively identified," according to a medical official.

Rodolfo Pimentel Zamora, Francisco del moral Jimenez and Alvaro Espejo Javier Rodriguez, all from Mexico, are "presumed" to have been on the plane that went down near the intersection of Clark and Peacock roads, Michelle Fox said during a news conference on Sunday.

Fox is the chief investigator at the office of the medical examiner serving Clinton County. She said the next of kin for all three people have been notified.

The crash of the Mexico-registered Hawker 800 XP happened around 5 p.m. All three died at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Ryan Fewins-Bliss, supervisor of the Bath Township Board of Trustees, thanked workers with both agencies, who he said are not being paid amid the government shutdown.

Fewins-Bliss added that township officials also couldn't get support from the federal public relations office due to the shutdown.

Law enforcement officials could not confirm on Sunday where the plane came from or where it was going.

Clark Road between Upton and Peacock roads will be closed until both the FAA and NTSB complete their on-site probe. Fewins-Bliss said the township expects to receive a preliminary report within the next two weeks.