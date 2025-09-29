Investigation continues on fatal shooting, fire at Michigan church

Investigators will be back at the scene Monday in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, where a shooting and fire at a church has left at least four people dead.

There were about 100 people inside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McClandlish Road around 10:25 a.m. Sunday when the tragedy happened. Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said that's when the suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton, Michigan, drove his vehicle through the front doors of the church, exited his vehicle and fired "several rounds" of an assault rifle at hundreds of churchgoers, Renye said at a news conference.

There were four people confirmed dead as of late Sunday. One victim was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, seven others reported to be in stable condition, on Sunday. Henry Ford Genesys Hospital said it provided care for some of the victims.

Renye said that there also are some people believed to be in the church who are unaccounted for.

The incident resulted in national attention, with messages of prayers, grief and condolences shared in social media and official statements from state and federal authorities.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation, has asked anyone with information to call 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip here. The FBI is investigating the incident as "an act of targeted violence."

Here's what to know for Monday:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff through Friday to honor and remember the victims.

Grand Blanc Township Police Department expects to host its next press conference Monday, time to be announced.

Grand Blanc Community Schools will be closed Monday.

Bloomfield Township Police says it will "increase patrols around our places of worship and other community gatherings to help ensure a safe environment for everyone."