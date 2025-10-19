Great Lakes National Cemetery "unable to host" headstone cleaning event due to government shutdown

The Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan, said it wasn't able to coordinate a headstone cleaning event on Saturday due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The cemetery is run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' National Cemetery Administration.

In a statement on Facebook, the cemetery said it appreciates the time and effort that went into planning the event, but that it's focused only on burials amid the lapse in government funding.

Officials said that while the cemetery is open to visitors during the shutdown, staff may not be available on-site to assist.

Sunday marked Day 19 of the shutdown, which is now the third-longest funding lapse in modern history.

The office of Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-South Dakota, said he will bring up a bill next week that would pay federal employees and military service members who have been working during the shutdown.

Members of Congress still receive a paycheck during a lapse in government funding, though Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said she will voluntarily withhold hers "for the duration of the shutdown."

According to the Congressional Research Service, over 29,000 civilian federal workers live in Michigan, not including military personnel. The workers, whether they remain on the job or are furloughed, won't get paid during the shutdown.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 17, 2025.