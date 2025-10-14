Lansing, Flint airports decline to display Kristi Noem video blaming Dems for federal shutdown

The Lansing and Flint airports in Michigan are among a number of airports that have opted not to show travelers a video of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The video, which CBS News reports was sent to airports across the country by the federal agency, would have played in the airport's TSA security lines. CBS Detroit reached out to Michigan's regional airports for responses.

"At this time, Flint Bishop Airport is not showcasing the video referenced on any of the monitors operated by Bishop International Airport Authority," a spokesperson for the Flint airport said Tuesday afternoon in response to a question from CBS News Detroit on the matter.

"Operations at Bishop International Airport (FNT) have not been impacted by the federal government shutdown. Flights are running as scheduled, and we're not experiencing any staffing or service interruptions. We continue to stay in close communication with our federal partners to monitor the situation and remain prepared should circumstances change," the statement said.

Flint airport's response also included this statement from its CEO:

"Our team and federal partners are working seamlessly to ensure travelers experience the same safe, efficient service they expect at Flint Bishop Airport," said Nino Sapone, CEO at Bishop International Airport.

And the following response came from Capital Region International Airport in Lansing: "The Capital Region International Airport (LAN) is not displaying any videos from the Federal government. LAN's policy for digital content does not permit the referenced video or any other content that could be viewed as political or partisan. This applies to all displays controlled by the airport. The digital screens owned by LAN are designated for static content that supports wayfinding, provides essential travel information and promotes LAN's revenue-generating services. Our focus remains on providing a safe, efficient and welcoming experience for all travelers."

Detroit Metropolitan Airport officials confirmed that the video is playing on monitors in TSA-leased space at the airport and referred questions on the matter to Homeland Security Public Affairs.

CBS News Detroit also reached out to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids and has not yet received a reply.

The above video originally aired Oct. 8.