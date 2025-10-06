Air traffic controllers told to keep working during government shutdown

The union representing the nation's air traffic controllers is directing its members to keep working during the U.S. government shutdown now stretching into its second week, with the labor group warning that failure to report for duty could lead to termination.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) told members Monday that it discourages federal employees from taking any actions to compromise air safety. The group represents more than 20,000 air traffic controllers, engineers and professionals in aviation safety-related roles.

"Air traffic controllers and other aviation safety professionals take their responsibility to protect the safety of the flying public very seriously. Participating in a job action could result in removal from federal service," NATCA said in a message to members posted in part on the group's website. "It is not only illegal, but it also undermines NATCA's credibility and severely weakens our ability to effectively advocate for you and your families."

The Federal Aviation Administration defines air traffic controllers as essential workers, requiring them to stay on the job during government closures despite going unpaid. Essential employees required to continue working during a shutdown are guaranteed back pay once the stalemate ends and lawmakers restore government funding.

"We cannot stress enough that it is essential to avoid any actions that could reflect poorly on you, our Union, or our professions," NATCA said in the message to workers. "We urge you to stand in solidarity with your brothers and sisters by continuing to exhibit the same unwavering professionalism that the aviation community and the American people deserve."

In a video message on TikTok, NATCA President Nick Daniels also acknowledged that the government shutdown "creates uncertainty and hardships for our members."

TSA officers are also deemed essential essential workers under federal rules and must continue reporting to work during the lapse in federal funding. During previous shutdowns, being forced to work without pay has led to a rise in worker absences and some leaving government service, according to former TSA officials.

During the 34-day government shutdown from December of 2018 to January of 2019, roughly 10% of TSA workers called in sick, according to the agency, leading to delays in security screenings at major airports across the U.S.

More recently, a nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers has led to delays at airports across the U.S. According to a CBS News review, more than 90% of air traffic control towers across the country are understaffed.

As the impasse in Congress continues, the Senate is expected to hold procedural votes again on Monday night on dueling measures to fund the government and end the shutdown.