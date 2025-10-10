Government shutdown leaves WIC recipients wondering about program funding

As the federal government shutdown continues, it is unclear whether or not funding for a federal assistance programs known as WIC can continue.

WIC - formally known as Women, Infants and Children - is intended to provide nutrition education, breastfeeding support, infant formula and free healthy groceries to low-income families who have young children and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers. According to state data, over 200,000 people receive WIC in Michigan. While the program is still operating in Michigan, a loss of WIC could cost some families hundreds out of pocket monthly.

This is just one of the ways that the federal shutdown is having a direct impact on Michigan residents, or threatens to.

"Without the WIC assistance, it will be a burden on grocery shopping. I do look forward to the assistance monthly," one mother told us.

In Washtenaw County, the health department told our team they serve 4,500 people who rely on WIC.

Like many agencies, they're operating on reserve funding. But if the shutdown lasts longer than 30 days, that creates a problem.

Susan Ringler is with the health department, she told us, "Hopefully it wouldn't mean we wouldn't have to interrupt services, but that could happen."

"If it goes beyond that, then we'll look to the state or county to see what resources are available to keep services," Ringler explained.

Halee Adams is a single mother who uses the program's services. "People depend on their WIC for just the basic necessities: milk, eggs, bread. So, not knowing you have that coming next month … it's a very frightening feeling," Adams said.

As the shutdown threatens the program, she's concerned about how her budget could be impacted – if funding stops.

"It makes me wish that I had been freezing the fresh fruits and vegetables that we had the opportunity to get," Adams added.