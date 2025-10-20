Millions at risk of losing food stamps in November About 42 million Americans could be losing critical food assistance in just two weeks. Last week, the agriculture secretary announced the SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, will run out of money soon because of the government shutdown. It's not clear whether the Trump administration will step in to find the money to continue paying benefits as it had with other priorities. More than a dozen states have paused accepting new food stamp applications as a result of the funding unknowns. Michigan is still accepting applications at this time.