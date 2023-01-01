The Roseville Police Department in Roseville, Michigan, is investigating after it said five people were injured following a shooting and large fight during a wedding reception on Saturday night.
A fire ripped through the Troy Church of Christ in Troy, Michigan, early Thursday, leaving a collapsed roof and debris around the building that has served the community for over 70 years. Despite the incident, the congregation gathered on Sunday morning, like any other week, to practice their faith.
The Detroit Lions are signing veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs, according to NFL media. The move comes after the team placed QB Teddy Bridgewater on the reserved/retired list on Sunday.
There were 290,221 traffic crashes in Michigan in 2025, an increase of 0.5% compared to 2024, according to data released by state officials on Thursday.
Police in Warren, Michigan, are investigating after two men were killed in two separate, unrelated shootings early Sunday.
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says it's searching Lake St. Clair in Southeast Michigan for a swimmer who was reported missing on Saturday evening.
Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at Hidden Gem Restaurant in Southfield, Michigan, early Sunday.
Thursday was the 61st anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, and on Saturday, a nationwide organization made sure to honor that anniversary by increasing voter engagement, turnout, and education in Metro Detroit and across the U.S.
Showers and storms will move into Southeast Michigan on Sunday evening, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to some locations.
A 51-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a sedan while crossing a roadway in Gaines Township, Michigan, on Friday night.
A 35-year-old man is injured after the motorcycle he was operating collided with a vehicle in the Village of Dundee, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
A woman has surrendered to authorities in Detroit's Greenfield neighborhood after she reportedly pointed a gun at children, police said early Sunday.
Police in Dearborn, Michigan, say they're looking for information about a minivan believed to be involved in a crash that seriously injured a moped driver on Friday night.
Detroit Lions Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs finally got what he wanted. A record-setting contract brought financial security, but for Gibbs, it also ended an anxious wait that had kept him off the practice field.
A 31-year-old man accused of showing a firearm at Henry Ford Warren Hospital in Warren, Michigan, and threatening workers in June is headed to circuit court after he waived his right to a preliminary exam, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Fire officials are investigating after a man was injured in an Ann Arbor house explosion Monday morning. CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows gives the latest updates from the scene.
The Michigan State Spartans celebrated a weekend of commencement ceremonies.
Families poured in to check out this Michigan treasure.
The City of Detroit's Easter Fun Fest returns to provide families an opportunity to not only get outside and be active, but ring in the holiday with some fun.
Mixed media artist Donald Calloway has been creating art in some form or fashion most of his life. His art studio takes you on a journey, as his creative collection of his art runs the gamut.
Soon after a positive test, Dorfman found himself hospitalized, on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.
It has been 12 days since anyone has seen Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. Now, a Facebook live video conversation has surfaced where Kelly is seen talking with three men about coming to Detroit only two days before he went missing.
A Plymouth man's cancer diagnosis hit the reset button on how he lived his life. Since then, he and his family have been giving back to others facing the same struggles.
The Sphinx organization gives a platform to Black and Latinx performers of all ages.