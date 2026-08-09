Man charged after video shows car nearly hitting Michigan State Police vehicle

A 41-year-old man is facing three charges, including operating while intoxicated, after a video posted on social media by the Michigan State Police showed a car nearly crashing into a trooper's vehicle, according to the state agency.

Troopers responded to U.S. Highway 127 near Snowbowl Road in Roscommon County, in the northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan, on Tuesday evening for a report of a reckless driver. Investigators said the motorist, later identified as the man, hit a kayak being hauled by another vehicle and continued driving without reporting the collision.

While driving on Harrison Road, troopers saw the man's car heading toward them, according to the agency. The driver of the law enforcement vehicle sped up and moved around the car to avoid a crash.

A car travels toward a Michigan State Police vehicle in Roscommon County, Michigan, on Aug. 4, 2026. Michigan State Police

"As the suspect vehicle continued south on Harrison Road, troopers observed three vehicles pulled over to avoid being struck," officials said.

The troopers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of South Harrison Road and West Houghton Lake Drive, and the man was arrested, the agency said.

In addition to the OWI charge, the man faces one count each of reckless driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident, according to the agency.

Officials said a judge set the man's bond at $100,000 and that his next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.