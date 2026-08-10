More rain and storms headed to Southeast Michigan on Tuesday

Showers and storms rolled through early Monday morning, bringing some much-needed rainfall to Southeast Michigan.

Additional rain chances exist Monday evening, overnight and again on Tuesday afternoon.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Starting Monday evening, some showers and a stray storm are possible, but the main potential is expected later overnight.

Later, closer to 1 a.m., an area of storms will form in western Michigan. By around 2 to 3 a.m., that region of activity will dive toward the state line and into Ohio.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While there is a risk that some isolated strong storms may remain in the southern parts of the area, the primary concern is west and south of us.

This is denoted by a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Southeast Michigan's next risk exists on Tuesday afternoon.

Once again, Southeast Michigan is on the cusp of a storm risk, with a marginal chance highlighting our southern counties.

A glancing blow of rain and a few storms is once again possible in the afternoon and early evening on Tuesday in that corridor.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

In both instances, overnight tonight and on Tuesday, wind and heavy rainfall are the primary concerns for any storms that can make it into southeast Michigan.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online at CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.