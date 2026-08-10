Michigan gas prices drop 21 cents from last week, AAA says

Michigan drivers are seeing some relief at the pump, as gas prices in the state dropped 21 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

On average, drivers in the state are paying $4.15 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 22 cents more than last month and 91 cents more than at the same time the previous year.

A 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders about $62, which is roughly $11 more than the highest price drivers paid in August 2025.

"Michigan motorists are getting some relief at the pump, as the statewide average posts a double-digit drop," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $4.19 per gallon, which is 15 cents less than last week but 98 cents more than at the same time last year.

The most expensive gas prices in Michigan are in Ann Arbor ($4.27), Metro Detroit ($4.19) and Traverse City ($4.19), according to AAA, while the lowest prices are in Marquette ($3.97), Grand Rapids ($4.03) and Flint ($4.10).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.