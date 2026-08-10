Southfield police say gun store worker intentionally misled detectives in larceny investigation

Southfield police say they found that the worker who chased after a man accused of stealing a gun from Action Impact last month lied to detectives over the course of their investigation.

The worker, 67-year-old Thomas Beck, is now facing charges alongside 33-year-old Marquise Massey, who is accused of stealing the gun and fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

"When we do investigations, we're going to look at all evidence, and in this case, a store employee tried to conceal evidence, tried to mislead detectives, it's unacceptable, and he will be held accountable," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren on Monday.

Police say that on July 19, Massey visited Action Impact in Southfield and asked to see two guns. When Beck placed them on the sales table, Massey allegedly grabbed one and ran. Barren said that initially, police were led to believe that Massey fired a shot at Beck.

"But we always have to double-check what we're told to verify what we're told is accurate," said Barren.

Further investigation found that while trying to chase Massey down, Beck was the one who allegedly discharged his weapon and then swapped the gun in the store and intentionally misled police.

"This information directly contradicted Beck's original statements to responding officers during which he denied discharging his firearm," said Barren.

Officers arrested Massey in Detroit without incident. He's facing at least seven charges for the larceny, weapon possession and concealed carry. He's being held on a $800,000 bond.

Beck is facing two charges for tampering with evidence and lying to an officer. Barren said Beck could face more for discharging his weapon.

"We were misled initially; however, the truth always comes forward," said Barren