Detroit nurse accused of stealing nursing home patient's medication

A Detroit nurse is accused of stealing controlled substances from a patient at a Center Line nursing home and falsifying medical records to cover it up, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Maniya Miller, a 26-year-old licensed practical nurse, is charged with one count of larceny in a building, one count of falsifying medical records and one count of illegal possession of a controlled substance.

State prosecutors allege that in 2024, Miller stole controlled substances from a nursing home patient and then falsified medical records to cover up the theft.

Following the allegations against Miller, state prosecutors say the nursing facility fired Miller and contacted police and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

"Nurses play such a critical role in caring for our most vulnerable residents," Nessel said in a statement. "Jeopardizing patient health and safety by stealing medication is unacceptable. My office will investigate and prosecute these offenses to the full extent of the law."

Miller was given a $5,000 bond and is due back in the 37th District Court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 19.