Detroit Lions center Cade Mays will miss "significant" time with wrist injury

The Detroit Lions will be without starting center Cade Mays for a "significant" amount of time after the free agent addition suffered a wrist injury, coach Dan Campbell said.

Speaking with the media on Monday, Campbell said the 27-year-old is sidelined with a wrist injury but is expected to return at some point during the season.

Detroit Lions center Cade Mays smiles after practice at the NFL football team's training camp, in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya

"Cade Mays had a wrist injury. He will be out for a significant period of time," Campbell said. "He will be back for the season at some point, but it will be down the road."

In March, Mays signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Lions and was arguably Detroit's biggest free-agent move of the offseason.

Mays was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft and started 12 games for Carolina last season.

Campbell also provided an update on running back Isiah Pacheco, saying the free agent signee suffered an MCL sprain, but said the organization feels good about Pacheco being ready to go by the start of the regular season.