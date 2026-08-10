2 teens charged in connection with deadly shooting of Redford Township man

Two teens are charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a Redford Township man in early August.

Airron Lee Matthews, 19, of Redford Township, is charged with felony murder and carjacking in connection with the murder of 63-year-old Ricky Hammoud, Redford Township police said. A 17-year-old from Redford Township has also been arrested.

Police responded to the area of Glendale and Woodbine Avenue around 2:35 a.m. on Aug. 1 after at least one person reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found Hammoud in the driver's seat of a Ford Mach-E, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical aid to Hammoud before he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say Hammoud was lured to the area and that armed suspects attempted to forcibly take his vehicle.

Police say Matthews is not the primary suspect in the shooting.

"I am proud of the dedication and diligence of our detectives who worked tirelessly to find and arrest the people who committed this cruel crime. Our condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Hammoud," said Redford Township Chief of Police Jennifer Mansfield.

Matthews was arraigned on Aug. 7 and given a $500,000 bond. If he posts bond, Matthews is required to wear a GPS tether.

The 17-year-old is currently at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting a determination if he will be charged as an adult or a juvenile, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Baiocco at wbaiocco@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2582.