Michigan man charged in stabbing at Raft Off event on Lake St. Clair

A 26-year-old Shelby Township man appeared in court on Monday after he allegedly stabbed another man over the weekend at the Raft Off event on Lake St. Clair.

Court records show that Salem Asmar was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. According to the St. Clair Sheriff's Office, Asmar allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old man following a disagreement at Saturday's event.

Asmar was arraigned and received a $100,000 cash/surety bond. He is due back in court on Aug. 19 for a probable cause conference, according to court records.

The sheriff's office says the incident involving Asmar was one of the multiple fights that broke out at the Raft Off. Additionally, authorities say more than 50 people were left stranded after failing to return with the party they arrived with.

"We welcome all to enjoy come enjoy Lake St. Clair, but violence is not something that will be tolerated on the water. Our Marine Deputies take safety seriously, and those who are behaving irresponsibly or are breaking the law will face consequences," Sheriff Mat King said in a statement.

The sheriff's office says a record number of people showed up for the annual summer boat party at Muskamoot Bay. The event, which has no official organizer, is considered one of the largest on-water gatherings on the lake.