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Authorities searching for boater who struck swimmer in Pontiac Lake

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

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Oakland County authorities are searching for a boater who struck and injured a woman who was swimming on Pontiac Lake. 

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 on Pontiac Lake near Walt's Point Marina in White Lake Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A 60-year-old Fenton woman was swimming in the lake when she was hit by a passing boat. Deputies say the woman suffered a back injury and had several lacerations. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where deputies say she remains in stable condition. 

Investigators are searching for a white speedboat/jetboat with dark accent striping. The boat operator is described as a White man between the ages of 50 and 60. 

Deputies are asking Pontiac Lake residents and businesses to review security footage for any images or video of a boat matching that description. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950. 

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