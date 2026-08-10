Authorities searching for boater who struck swimmer in Pontiac Lake

Oakland County authorities are searching for a boater who struck and injured a woman who was swimming on Pontiac Lake.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 on Pontiac Lake near Walt's Point Marina in White Lake Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A 60-year-old Fenton woman was swimming in the lake when she was hit by a passing boat. Deputies say the woman suffered a back injury and had several lacerations.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where deputies say she remains in stable condition.

Investigators are searching for a white speedboat/jetboat with dark accent striping. The boat operator is described as a White man between the ages of 50 and 60.

Deputies are asking Pontiac Lake residents and businesses to review security footage for any images or video of a boat matching that description.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.