Waterford Township revises 2 public safety millages for November ballot after rejected in August primary

Funding for the police and fire departments is at a crossroads in Oakland County, Michigan.

This comes after voters in Orion, Waterford, Brandon, Independence and Highland townships rejected public safety millages on the August primary ballot.

In Waterford Township, voters rejected two of the three public safety millage increases. Township Supervisor Anthony Bartolotta says they're putting the two proposals back on the November ballot, but as renewals instead of increases.

"Very, very shocking. I took it for granted that millages traditionally pass," said Bartolotta.

A millage increase for the main fire station passed, but the ones for the police department and Fire Station 2 did not. Bartolotta hopes those two can pass in the general election.

"We reworded the language that's going on the November ballot, and it's no increase. It's just going to be a renewal for Fire No. 2 and the police," Bartolotta said.

Bartolotta says residents explained to the township board why they voted against the millages during a meeting on Friday.

"People are tired of all the increases. You go to the gas station, and gas is $4.18 a gallon. I feel it just like them. I live here. I mean, I go to the stores they go to. I go to the gas stations they go to," he said.

He says they're at risk of losing more than $7 million per year in public safety funding from taxpayers if their two upcoming millage renewals don't pass in November. He says those won't increase taxes.

"How we find the money? All seven board members are going to have to find that, and our budget people are going to have to get very creative. Just my personal opinion, public safety is No. 1. We have to have public safety," he said.